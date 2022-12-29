Clemson Players to Know Ahead of Orange Bowl Matchup

No.6 Tennessee is set for a clash on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami (Fla.). Ahead of the showdown, Volunteer Country highlights several players to know for the Tigers.

Running Back Will Shipley

The Tigers offensive attack centers around Shipley. The second-year running back is a tough matchup. He slants and dives forwards in between the tackles while also being an excellent pass-catcher out of the backfield. Shipley carried the ball 193 times for 1,110 yards and fifteen touchdowns this fall. He also caught 34 passes for 221 yards.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik

It took Clemson until the ACC Championship to figure it outs quarterback situation, but the Tigers appear to have been able to do so. After replacing D.J. Uiagalelei, Klubnik came in and led the Tigers to the ACC title and sent Uiagalelei to the transfer portal. Still, Klubnik's playing time has been limited as he has only completed 31 of 46 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide Receiver Antonio Williams

Tennessee has struggled to defend the pass, and they will have their hands full with speedy wideout Antonio Williams. Clemson's top receiver target has caught 53 passes for 563 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

At the heart of Clemson's defense is Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and the Sophomore had a break out campaign this season. He totaled 80 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two interceptions. The Vols will have to account for Trotter in all phases of the game.

Defensive Tackle Tyler Davis

Davis will be among the best down linemen Tennessee has faced this fall. He is an elite big man that can impact the game with ease. Tennessee will need to get its run game going to take pressure off of Joe Milton II, so accounting for Davis will be imperative. He totaled29 tackles and 4.5 sacks this fall.

Defensive Tackle Bryan Breese

Breese may be the most naturally talented player the Vols see upfront all season, including Jalen Carter. Breese had personal issues and injury issues that sidelined him at times this fall, but he will be a go on Friday night, and he will be a guy that can take over a game. He made 13 total tackles and 2.5 sacks during the season.

Linebacker Barrett Carter

Elite linebacker Trenton Simpson is out and headed to the draft, but Carter got plenty of opportunity this fall and he should see his role grow even more during this game. Carter is a naturally gifted athlete who flies from sideline to sideline. He made 65 total tackles and had 4.5 sacks and two interceptions this fall.

Safety Trio of Jalyn Phillips, Andrew Mukuba and R.J. Mickens

This talented trio of safeties made plays in the backend for the Tigers all season along. They totaled five interceptions and will make it tough for the Vols to take the top off the defense. They are also important in the run game as they play well in and around the box.

Note: Veteran Defensive End Myles Muprhy, who accounted for 6.5 sacks, has opted out.