Former Tennessee punter Dustin Colquitt makes statement on end of 15-year Chiefs career after being released Wednesday

Jake Nichols

The name Colquitt is a legendary one in Tennessee football. 

Britton and Dustin Colquitt both served as punters on Rocky Top, and their father, Craig, spent eight seasons as an NFL punter with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. 

Both sons have followed in their father’s footsteps.

Since punting for Tennessee, both Dustin and Britton have since moved on to the NFL- Dustin in Kansas City with the Chiefs, Britton bouncing around the league. 

Now, the Chiefs have officially terminated Dustin Colquitt’s career, at least in its current stage. 

Colquitt announced via Instagram Wednesday that after 15 years in Kansas City, he will not be returning for a 16th season. 

In his announcement, Colquitt stated the following:

"I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom, all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed & pleaded for them to. I’ll miss walking into the building & smelling the coffee, talking to everyone...it took me forever to weave through some of the most loving people you’d ever hope to work with. I was a young kid when I first walked into Arrowhead...hell, the indoor facility used to be 70 yards. Holding this post for 15 years has been an honor that I never took for granted. Thank you KC"

He also responded to a fan on Twitter, saying the decision was “not on (his) terms” and that it’s “tough.”

This comes after the Chiefs recently signed two punters- Tommy Townsend from Florida and Tyler Newsome from Notre Dame. 

In his Chiefs career, Colquitt sent 1,124 punts soaring into the air, accumulating a total of 50,393 yards. 

He also made eight tackles and, in 2007, set the Chiefs' franchise record for longest punt with a kick that spanned 81 yards. Moreover, Colquitt will end his Kansas City career having become the longest-tenured player on the roster. Finally, Colquitt has also participated in two Pro Bowls and became a Super Bowl champion this past season. 

