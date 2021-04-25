FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Coveted Peach State Lineman Maurice Clipper Talks Tennessee Trip

Tennessee extended an offer to Milton (Ga.) offensive lineman Maurice Clipper in February, and the communication between the two has stayed steady since. Today, Clipper made the trip to Knoxville to take in the first spring game of the Josh Heupel era.

"I liked the atmosphere of everything," Clipper told VR2 on SI. "I liked the high-scoring game. I got to see a lot of the offense and the fast-paced offense a lot."

Coming into the game, the fast-paced offense was something that Clipper has been intrigued about for the Vols.

"That sounds like music to my ears," he had previously told VR2 on SI. "I can do the fast-paced offense, and I like that a lot."

The weather deterred some fans from coming out to the game, but Clipper still came away impressed with the atmospher.

"Even with the rainy day and stuff, I really liked the environment the crowd brought to the game."

Clipper, who did not allow a sack in 2020 or have a penalty called against him while working at the tackle spot for Milton last fall, was impressed with what he saw from Tennessee's offensive line unit.

"They played really hard, finishing blocks, playing through the whistle on every snap."

With offers still rolling in, including Alabama this week, Clipper will take more visits in the coming months and attempt to make a late summer/ early fall decision.

"I am looking at hopefully August right now," Clipper Jr. said. "I am looking for somewhere I feel like can develop me to the best of my ability and somewhere I have built a great relationship."

