Tennessee Reports Multiple COVID-19 Positives, Including Football Players

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee has reported a new update on COVID-19 regarding its student-athletes, with the news first being reported by Austin Price of Rivals. Tennessee has already dealt with a positive COVID-19 case with a football graduate assistant and two male basketball players. Now, they are dealing with it on the football team as well, across other athletic programs not released at this time. 

A source told VR2 on SI over the weekend, multiple players within the football program had tested positive, with no exact number being revealed at the time, but did note the players were quarantined within dorms and off-campus housing. 

The source did state that all of the symptoms at the time were of a lower concern, which has been the trend for the younger, healthier age group, as some only develop the symptoms of a common cold, while others are asymptomatic carriers. The hope has to be it continues that way.

These tests stem from the initial return after the fourth of July holiday, so given the time range and the exposure time frame, so these players are roughly a week out in the quarantine process.

The pending decision on if the football season will be played continues to loom. Earlier this week SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey updated the status from an All-SEC in-person Atheltic Directors Meeting.

"It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis," Sankey said. "In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us."

According to a report from Patrick Brown of GoVols 247 , Tenessee will not reveal the exact number of positives.

