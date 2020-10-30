Crouch: Vols 'Have to Rally Together and Go Finish The Season Strong'

Tennessee started the season 2-0 and looked poised to be a contender for the SEC East as they took a lead into halftime against Georgia in their third game of the season. However, since then, the wheels have fallen off, and the Vols now sit at 2-3 with an open date ahead of them. Many questions and concerns have been raised, and Quavaris Crouch answered several earlier this week.

Crouch, a sophomore inside linebacker, was asked about leadership on this team and the conversation between the Tennessee players.

Crouch said, "We've been talking. I'm not going to lie to you and tell you that everything has been good, but we've been talking. We are players, and we are all going to have our opinions, but the great leaders on our team and people who see things the right way are going to say, ‘listen man, we know that all this is going on, but we have to rally together and go finish the season strong.’"

Crouch added, "That is what we are going to do. Just being positive about everything because it's not the end of the world, and we are getting better and better."

Crouch and the defense are also doing all they can to keep the offense positive, as he added, "Tell them, ‘hey let’s go, let’s go man. Let that play go, that's last week. Let's worry about this week.’ Just being where our feet are, I think is the biggest thing. At practice, pushing our offense to the ultimate level. We've been practicing against each other and pushing them and giving them the best look we can, so we can fix the little mistakes we can.

Tennessee will travel to Arkansas on November 7th for their sixth game of the season.