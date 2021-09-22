Danny White, Tennessee Announce Football Ticket Restructuring Plan for 2022 Seasons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football and basketball fans will have a new way of buying tickets for 2022, the university announced Wednesday.

The new process will be a result of “several months of thoughtful analysis,” per Tennessee’s release, with more equitable and affordable options inside Neyland Stadium.

There will be more access to season tickets, with no-donation areas allocated inside the stadium. Affected account holders will receive an email today, per the release, and these upgrades will complement the plans for other changes inside the stadium such as new video boards, a party deck on the upper north end, etc.

“From what I’ve heard thus far, I believe our fans are excited about the upgrades taking place at Neyland Stadium and the new areas we’re introducing next season,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny Whitesaid. “With the lay of the land changing in several sections, it’s important to me that we communicate with our ticket holders throughout this process. They’ll have the rest of this season to assess which seating options work best for them.”

The full plan can be viewed below, courtesy of Tennessee Athletics.