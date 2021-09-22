September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Danny White, Tennessee Announce Football Ticket Restructuring Plan for 2022 Season

Author:
Updated:
Original:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football and basketball fans will have a new way of buying tickets for 2022, the university announced Wednesday.

The new process will be a result of “several months of thoughtful analysis,” per Tennessee’s release, with more equitable and affordable options inside Neyland Stadium.

There will be more access to season tickets, with no-donation areas allocated inside the stadium. Affected account holders will receive an email today, per the release, and these upgrades will complement the plans for other changes inside the stadium such as new video boards, a party deck on the upper north end, etc.

“From what I’ve heard thus far, I believe our fans are excited about the upgrades taking place at Neyland Stadium and the new areas we’re introducing next season,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny Whitesaid. “With the lay of the land changing in several sections, it’s important to me that we communicate with our ticket holders throughout this process. They’ll have the rest of this season to assess which seating options work best for them.”

The full plan can be viewed below, courtesy of Tennessee Athletics.

 

91687E71-5E63-40C8-8D77-E8A0F48D2B61
Football

Danny White, Tennessee Announce Football Ticket Restructuring Plan for 2022 Seasons

33131364-02DA-4051-85E6-CC4913C01DD4
Football

VR2 on SI Podcast: Brief Recap of UT-TTU and Look Ahead to Florida

Velus Jones Jr.
Football

Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr. Announces New NIL Partnership

USATSI_16778643_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Tennessee Releases 2022 Football Schedule

usatsi_11993421
Football

How Vols 2021 Opponents Fared in Week 3

E32B834C-3E03-4BC9-BB1D-7727B368FA97
Recruiting

2022 LB Phillip Mason Quietly Drawing College Interest

0E628764-046C-47C8-9522-625AF148BA48
Football

VFL Standouts in NFL Week 2

FEE47965-8E37-4963-9EBA-A3AEE478C19B
Football

Heupel Remains Noncommittal On Vols QB Situation Ahead of Florida