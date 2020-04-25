Volunteer Country
Instant Reaction: Darrell Taylor Selected by the Seahawks with the 48th overall pick in the NFL Draft

Matthew Ray

Darrell Taylor has been selected in the NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks with the 48th pick in the NFl Draft. Rumors swirled that the Seahawks wanted to trade back and take Taylor at 30th in the first round, but they held off and nabbed Taylor at the mid-point of today's second round after trading up to do so.

Taylor breaks Tennessee's year-long NFL Draft streak. He has continued to climb draft boards, and Taylor finally heard his name called on the second day of the NFL Draft. Taylor did not get to participate in the NFL Combine or the Reese's Senior Bowl due to injury, but his prowess as a pass rusher kept his stock even kill.

Taylor's NFL.com draft grade is a 6.30, which predicts he will be a starter within the first two years. His NFL.com bio reads, "Powerful edge defender for 3-4 or 4-3 fronts with five-star traits, but three-star skill level at this point. He has the strength and leverage to anchor and stands his ground at the point of attack, but he needs to transform from a set-it-and-forget-it roadblock into a shed-and-tackle playmaker. His rush lacks instincts and counters, but he has shown the ability to explode and bend the edge sharply, which will get the attention of NFL evaluators. The toolbox has plenty in it, but additional development as a pass rusher might be the difference between functional backup or dangerous starter."

Taylor finished his senior season at Tennessee with 10 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Taylor's 8.5 sacks were good for second in the SEC.

