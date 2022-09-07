'Do Not Look Up at the Damn Scoreboard': Heupel Discusses Team Philosophy

Tennessee went to the intermission with a 38-0 lead over Ball State last Thursday night, but that was not good enough for Head Coach Josh Huepel. Heupel needed 3o more minutes of execution, and his team responded. This philosophy is something the Vols, who can score points in bunches, hold to in each and every contest.

“Go fight, strain and compete your ass off for the next 30 minutes,” Heupel stated in a video released from social media earlier this week. “Do not look up at the damn scoreboard! Everybody got me?"

The Vols went on to outscore Ball State 21-10 while mainly running the second and third team on the field.

The response from everyone, especially the starters, who remained actively engaged during the contest was something Heupel felt was a key evidence marker in the maturation of his team from year over year.

"I think whether if you are up or down, we are focusing on trying to play each play independently and competing in a fierce way," Heupel on this philosophy during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "I thought our kids did that on Thursday. I say that there were some young guys that you put in a ball game and them getting an opportunity, they are a little bit not focused and it gets real sloppy, real quick. Obviously, there was the one offensive series where we turned it over with our young guys that we would like back. I thought, for the most part, our focus and the way we competed during the course of the ball game was really positive. One of the things I noticed was the way our starters were invested when they were on the sideline, and it was the young guys' turn. They were into the game just like they were going to go back out there and play. That speaks to our growth and maturity standpoint from where we were a year ago at this time."

The Vols travel north to Pitt for a crucial early season matchup on Saturday. The opportunity to take part in a top-25 clash is huge for Heupel's second-year program.

"Excited for our program. Facing a really good football team," Heupel said on Wednesday. "Our first test on the road this year. The composure and toughness you have to show on the road, we are excited to go compete. It has been a good week of practice so far. Excited to finish the preparation before we head off to Pittsburgh later this week. We faced them a year ago and understand who they are and what they are about. We are excited to go show who we are."

The matchup will air on ABC at 3:30 pm ET.