Dobbs: Vols 'Trending in Right Direction' Under Heupel

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Josh Dobbs was in attendance at the annual Orange & White game in April, and he was impressed with what he saw from the new look Tennessee offense under Josh Heupel.

Following an appearance at Knoxville's new "House of Sports" by DICK'S Sporting Good, Dobbs discussed his thoughts on the game with VR2 on Sports Illustrated.

"I thought it was an exciting game," Dobbs said. "It was good to see how the team is progressing. Obviously, they are going to have a battle at quarterback and really a battle at every position. Coach Heupel has been successful everywhere he has been. I played him when he was at Oklahoma as the QBs coach, and he has won a lot of games at every single level from his playing days to now the coaching side of it."

Winning at Tennessee is something Dobbs is familiar with from his playing days, and he hopes Heupel's long-standing history as a winner carries over to Knoxville.

"So, hopefully, he is bringing that winning spirit to the University of Tennessee for the football program," Dobbs said. "He seems like the right man for the job, and I am excited to see how they take the field this upcoming season and how they push forward. They are definitely going to score a lot of points, that is for sure. As we know, the way football is trending, you have to score points to compete, so we are definitely trending in the right direction."

Dobbs came to Tennessee during a transition phase as well, and he believes everything Knoxville has to offer is well worth taking a chance on coming to Tennessee to help build back the storied tradition.

"I think it is 100 percent worth it," Dobbs said on what he would tell a recruit. "Tennessee, Knoxville, the community, is a special place. From the University, the people on campus, the tradition that is around even when you are just looking at the VFL's that came through before you, it is a great program to go and commit yourself to building greatness and building a solid program and being the next people to put Tennessee back on the map as we did during our time on campus. They have tremendous resources, tremendous abilities, putting together a great coaching staff. It is the right place to be. Obviously, we know Neyland Stadium and the atmosphere you are going to get on gamedays, so there is a lot of positives about Tennessee. That is why I fell in love with the University, the community and the school, and hopefully, the next highly talented recruit does the same and is able to get Tennessee back to where it should be."