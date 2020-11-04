SI.com
Volunteer Country
Dynamic Two-Sport Star Keon Coleman Breaks Down Recent Tennessee Offer

Matthew Ray

Keon Coleman is one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the 2021 class. The Opelousas (La.) standout is a two-sport star, and until recently, he was committed to Kansas to play football and basketball. He de-committed from the Jayhawks on October 6th and has since picked up multiple offers, including Tennessee. 

Coleman told VR2 on SI shortly after receiving the offer from the Vols, "coach Tee Martin extended the offer to me, and their message was 'we need a big playmaker that we can get the ball to and can kill on the hardwood too.'"

Tennessee's offense and current QB commit, Kaidon Salter, has caught Coleman's attention. "Tennessee's offense slings it around, and with the great QB they have coming in Kaidon Salter, we could possibly make great things." 

Coleman thinks highly of Rick Barnes as he said, "he is great at developing players to get them to the next level."

Coleman is unsure of when another decision will come, but he will have plenty of time to decide, as he intends to sign his letter of intent on February 3rd. 

Whenever the time comes, Coleman said one of these schools is getting, "a hard-working playmaker who is going catch 100 plus passes, a great teammate, leader, and a game-changer."

Coleman's recent offer list includes USC, Texas, TCU, Virginia Tech, and Jackson State. Coleman currently holds over 40 Division 1 offers to play football. 

Below is a look at his highlights:

Comments

