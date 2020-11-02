SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballRecruiting
Search

Early Betting Lines Suggest Vols-Hogs Could Go Either Way on Saturday Night

Dale Dowden

Tennessee (2-3) is set to travel to Arkansas (2-3) for a 7:30 p.m. ET kick-off that will be featured on the SEC Network. The Vegas betting lines have opened, and they suggest the matchup could go either way.

According to betonline.com, the Razorbacks of Arkansas are favored by one and a half points to beat Tennessee on Saturday. However, Circa Sportsbook has the Vols opening as a three-point favorite on the road. 

These lines are subject to change as the week goes on as injuries and players listed as out are made known to the public, but let's take a look at what is behind this early assessment.

Arkansas and Tennessee both come in with a record of 2-3. Arkansas's losses have been remotely close games with the exception of the Georgia game, while Tennessee suffered big losses at the hands of Georgia, Alabama, and the one that stings the most, Kentucky. 

Tennessee, as of late, has not been able to truly maintain a run game ,and with the inconsistency at QB, no one is sure what Tennessee may look like from week to week. Arkansas, though their record isn't any better, they have appeared to be more consistent at times with a bit more competitive edge, to say the least.

Looking at this on paper and diving into what each team has done in the individual games, it makes it easy to see why this game is essentially a toss-up. 

It will be interesting as the week goes on to see how or if the lines change and in what favor.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Vols Hit Practice Field on Monday in Preparation for Arkansas

Tennessee returned to the Haslam Practice Field on Monday evening to continue preparing for Arkansas.

Matthew Ray

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference to Kick Off Arkansas Week

Jeremy Pruitt talks about the Tennessee Volunteers Matchup Against Arkansas on Monday

Matthew Ray

Just In: Vols Freshman Likely to Miss the Rest of Season Due to Injury

Just In: Vols Freshman Likely to Miss the Rest of Season Due to Injury

Matthew Ray

Tennessee WR commit Julian Nixon talks lessons learned, Vols’ offense and more

Hear what the future Vol wideout said about his commitment to Tennessee, pandemic struggles during his senior season, and much more.

Jake Nichols

Watch: Top Vols DB Target Nyland Green Picks Off Two Passes, Grabs 93-yard Score

Watch: Top Vols DB Target Nyland Green Picks Off Two Passes, Grabs 93-yard Score

Matthew Ray

Elite DB Nyland Green Breaks Down Recruitment, Talks Vols Ahead of Looming Decision

Elite DB Nyland Green Breaks Down Recruitment, Talks Vols Ahead of Looming Decision

Matthew Ray

Vols Freshman DB Making An Impact Since Return From Surgery

Vols Freshman DB Making An Impact Since Return From Surgery

Matthew Ray

Nation's Top Prospect Walter Nolen Talks Tennessee, Recent Visit To Knoxville, Recruitment, and More

Nation's Top Prospect Walter Nolen Talks Tennessee, Recent Visit To Knoxville, Recruitment, and More

Brandon Martin

Vols RB Commit Cody Brown Set to Compete in Nationally Televised Game

Vols RB Commit Cody Brown Set for Nationally Televised Game

Matthew Ray

Crouch: Vols 'Have to Rally Together and Go Finish The Season Strong'

Crouch: Vols 'Have to Rally Together and Go Finish The Season Strong'

Matthew Ray