Early Betting Lines Suggest Vols-Hogs Could Go Either Way on Saturday Night

Tennessee (2-3) is set to travel to Arkansas (2-3) for a 7:30 p.m. ET kick-off that will be featured on the SEC Network. The Vegas betting lines have opened, and they suggest the matchup could go either way.

According to betonline.com, the Razorbacks of Arkansas are favored by one and a half points to beat Tennessee on Saturday. However, Circa Sportsbook has the Vols opening as a three-point favorite on the road.

These lines are subject to change as the week goes on as injuries and players listed as out are made known to the public, but let's take a look at what is behind this early assessment.

Arkansas and Tennessee both come in with a record of 2-3. Arkansas's losses have been remotely close games with the exception of the Georgia game, while Tennessee suffered big losses at the hands of Georgia, Alabama, and the one that stings the most, Kentucky.

Tennessee, as of late, has not been able to truly maintain a run game ,and with the inconsistency at QB, no one is sure what Tennessee may look like from week to week. Arkansas, though their record isn't any better, they have appeared to be more consistent at times with a bit more competitive edge, to say the least.

Looking at this on paper and diving into what each team has done in the individual games, it makes it easy to see why this game is essentially a toss-up.

It will be interesting as the week goes on to see how or if the lines change and in what favor.