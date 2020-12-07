Elite Edge Rusher Brooks 'Locked In' With Vols, Recaps State Title Win

Dylan Brooks is the top-rated recruit in Tennessee's class. He is rated as the 27th best player in the country, according to SI All-American. Brooks just helped Handley (Ala.) to a 4A state.

Following the victory, Brooks told VR2 on SI, "It means a lot to win state I’ve been wanting to win one since I was young."

Earlier this season, Brooks told VR2 on SI, that he felt this was the best opportunity he had to win it at Handley during his career.

He also mentioned that he felt there was more of his game to be developed. He said that he wanted to, "get ready for college because I don't think I am ready yet. I want to get bigger, improve my stamina, and be a leader for this team."

Following the conclusion of his high-school career, he told VR2 on SI about his development, "I think I matured a lot this season as a teammate and helping others make plays."

Brooks has been committed to Tennessee for over seven months, and he has said on that commitment, "I just like the opportunity they offered me, and Coach Pruitt being a defensive mastermind knowing how to setup things."

Brooks tells VR2 on SI that he is 'locked in' with the Vols and ready for his next chapter on Rocky Top.