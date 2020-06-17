Former Vols Lead Charge at Local Youth Training Program as Athletics Start Return to Normalcy

The pandemic known as Covid-19 has obviously taken its toll on people all around the world.

Athletes of all ages had to abruptly change offseason workout plans as well as various other events that were scheduled. This means workouts, camps, combines, visits, etc were all at the very least altered by the outbreak.

As things have slowly begun it march back to the "norm" so to speak, the East Tennessee Elite Football program has set up an eight-week training course. Saturday's are for defensive training, while Sunday is for those on the offensive side of the ball.

It all began this Sunday, June 7th, at the D1 Sports location in Knoxville, Tennessee. Former Tennessee Vol players were much involved with the instructing and training. Jabari "Juice" Davis, Troy Fleming, and Josh Smith, just to name a few.

The day was broken into two sessions. Session number one was the youth ages of 7-11. Session number two was middle and high school-age kids.

The players were put through multiple drills for footwork, route running, balance, change of direction, etc. Not to worry, they were provided with numerous water breaks.

You could really see that everyone, in general, was ready to be back on a field. The players and coaches both seemed to have missed the typical work.

Three young men showed up and overall performed very well. Two were in the youth session and the other in the older group.

*Cam Porter-Davis- Davis in the youth session displayed good hand-eye coordination and just solid hands overall. Good at securing catches and once turned upfield, the ball goes to high and tight.

*Charles Stone- Stone was a young man that got better as the day went on. Stone displayed a trait that is often overlooked, and that is being coachable. In every instance that I saw Stone working with Coach Smith, he applied what he was just told to the next rep and built off of each one. Stone also was a very quick youngster that could have a very bright future ahead.

* Connor Ruth- Ruth, a rising 9th grader for Bearden High School. At first sight, the estimate of Ruth is a good looking, young wide receiver, at 6-foot-3 and 165-pounds, the prospect had the physical attributes to be a very solid player at the wide receiver position. Ruth displayed very good hands and solid route-running ability. The body control he displayed was very impressive for his age. Ruth is listed as a WR and DB, but he appeared to be a natural at WR. It should not have been a shock. It was brought to my attention later that his father is Rodney Ruth. Rodney went to Tennessee for track, and ended up walking on to the football team, and playing for the late-great Johnny Majors.

If you are a student-athlete in the Knoxville area, and you want to be better, I suggest getting more information on this program while it lasts. Covid-19 put many behind the eight-ball. Go get trained while you can, and trained by people that have been where you want to go.

For more info on the program you can look on Facebook at "East Tennessee Elite Football" or you can find them on Twitter: @ete7v7football