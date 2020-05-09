Volunteer Country
Breaking: Vols Land Massive Four-Star DT Katron Evans

Matthew Ray

Tennessee has landed its 19th commitment in the 2021  recruiting class, and it is a big one, literally and figuratively. 6'3, 325lbs defensive tackle Katron Evans announced his pledge to the Vols via social media this afternoon, and the top-125 prospect from the national powerhouse, St. Frances Academy (MD), joins an already star-studded class.

Evans is a former teammate of current Tennessee Volunteer, Dominic Bailey, who signed with Tennessee in the 2020 recruiting class.

\\Evans marks the first defensive tackle in the class, and he becomes the second-highest rated defensive tackle to choose the Volunteers during Jeremy Pruitt's tenure.

Tennessee's primary competition for Evans was SEC rival Alabama. Just last month, Evans released a top 8 featuring schools from across the country, but it quickly became clear that the race was down to the Crimson Tide and Tennessee.

Evans is the start to the Mother's Day weekend that the Volunteers hope to change the complexion of their 2021 class even more with.

Defensive Tackle is a priority for the Vols in this class, and they just took one of their top targets off the board. Evans is rated as the 179th overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, and he is rated as the 9th best defensive tackle, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

