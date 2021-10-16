Final Injury Report for Tennessee-Ole Miss

Tennessee will square off with Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network, and the Vols will once again be short-handed this week at several positions. We take a look at the injury report here.

Cooper Mays (IN)- Mays left the Bowling Green game dinged up with an ankle injury. It sidelined him for two weeks before making a return against Florida. Mays left that game in obvious pain from the ankle and had an apparent injury to his hand to go along with it. He has missed the last two games because of this, but he should be ready to roll back into the middle of the offensive line today.

Juwan Mitchell (OUT)- Mitchell is out for the season following a season-ending shoulder surgery earlier in the week.

Kingston Harris (OUT)- Harris has been sidelined following an injury sustained against Tennessee Tech that resulted in a knee scope. He is not lost for the season, but his status has been in doubt. He is not available for the Vols today.

Jabari Small (IN)- Small has dealt with a nagging shoulder injury dating back to the Pitt game, and he re-aggravated that against Missouri, which kept him off the field last week, but he was dressed and available. Small is expected to be ready to resume his role in the backfield this week.

Tiyon Evans (IN)- Evans has progressed through the week, but an earlier report from WBIR indicated he would be out for Saturday's contest. Multiple sources around the program have indicated that Evans will be a game-time decision, similar to Theo Jackson last week, but the biggest concern is how he can push off and explode when needed. After taking part in pre-game warmups, Evans is a go for tonight's matchup.

Christian Charles (OUT) - Charles left his first start of his career against Missouri with an upper body injury, and he was sidelined last week because of it. He will be unavailable yet again for the Ole Miss matchup.

Elijah Simmons (OUT)- Simmons tweaked his knee against Florida, and he did not make an appearance until later in the game against Missouri, which resulted in him once again leaving the contest. Simmons has frequently been the starter at nose tackle, but he is not taking part in pre-game warmups and is likely out for tonight's game.

Doneiko Slaughter (IN)- Slaughter was not available for last weekend's matchup against South Carolina, but he is expected to return to the rotation today against the Rebels. This is another key depth piece for the Vols to have back.

Jaylen Wright (OUT)- The Vols were without the freshman running back against South Carolina, and it will be the same way against the Rebels. The freshman back is dealing with a toe injury, but he is expected to start working back into the rotation next week. Tennessee will more than likely turn to Len'Neth Whitehead yet again to relieve the top backs.

Kaemen Marley/Trinity Bell (OUT)- Bell and Marley have been limited since the preseason. Marley is dealing with a hand injury while Bell is rehabbing an ACL injury sustained in the winter. Both freshmen continue to make progress.

K'Rojhn Calbert (OUT)- Calbert is sidelined with a season-ending bicep injury.