Florida Reportedly Settles on Next Head Coach

The Florida Gators fired Dan Mullen a week ago, and it seems as though they have landed their next head coach. According to Yahoo's Pete Thamel, current Louisiana Lafayette head coach Billy Napier is set to take over in Gainesville and the Gator's head coach.

Billy Napier had very little to offer about reportedly being the leading candidate for the Florida Gators' head coaching gig following Louisiana-Lafayette's 21-16 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

"No decision has been made yet," Napier said in a Saturday evening press conference, asked about the rumor mill. "We're still certainly evaluating everything, and I think the main thing here is that our focus is on this team, this group, and the work that's left to be done.

"You know, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it."

According to the multiple reports surfacing Sunday morning, it sounds like they will be crossing that bridge pretty soon.

Napier is 38-12 over the course of his career at Louisiana, and he has the Cajuns set to play in the SunBelt Championship next week against Appalachian State.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Napier is currently set to meet with his team to inform them of the decision.