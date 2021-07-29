Former Tennessee DL Emerson Announces Transfer Destination

After being in the transfer portal for a month, Greg Emerson has announced his future college destination. Emerson will remain in the Volunteer State and play for Memphis.

Speculation about Emerson's destination had been all over the place prior to the announcement, and Alabama was even rumored as the likely landing place at one point.

Emerson was never able to get going last fall, as then-head coach Jeremy Pruitt said he started the season in “a funk”, but Emerson was a key contributor for the Vols in 2019.

Greg Emerson appeared in 13 games with nine starts, and he was a bright spot on a Tennessee defensive line that surged in the latter half of the season. Emerson recorded 30 tackles, 4.0 TFLS, 2.0 sacks, and he added two pass breakups.

The decision to transfer from Tennessee did not come as a huge shock as Emerson had been openly disgruntled the last couple of weeks on social media by making then deleting tweets about his issues, including one about an unnamed Tennessee coach.

He started in nine of the 22 games he played in as a Volunteer. Due to the COVID-19 eligibility rule, Emerson will have three years of eligibility remaining as a redshirt sophomore. However, he might not be immediately eligible in 2021 without a waiver as he announced his decision to transfer later than the deadline for immediate eligibility.

Coming out of high school in Jackson (Tenn.), Emerson was a four-star recruit and one of the top defensive linemen in the country, according to various recruiting outlets.