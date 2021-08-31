Former Vol DB Thompson Waived With Injury Designation By Saints

Bryce Thompson is the second former Tennessee Volunteer defensive back to be released today as NFL teams cut their roster.

Thompson signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft, and he had a solid preseason to be considered one of the players on the bubble to make the Saints 53-man roster, but Thompson has received a waiver with injury destination, according to Saintswire of USA Today.

"The Saints lost a promising rookie. Sean Payton announced after practice that rookie safety Bryce Thompson was waived with an injury designation after getting hurt in Monday’s preseason game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’ll revert to injured reserve upon clearing waivers, so his year is done. We’ll see if the Saints release him with an injury settlement or hang onto him for another run next year, as they’ve done so far with rookie tight end Dylan Soehner."

The extent of Thompson's injury is not clear at this time, but it appears his season is done. The Saints were high on him before he made waves in fall camp, so he could make another run with the team next fall.

Tennessee Bio: “Veteran lockdown cornerback who finished his career with 32 games played and 28 starts for the Vols … Was the first player in Tennessee history to wear No. 0 after making the switch from No. 20 in the summer of 2020 ... Holds the single-game school record for interceptions with eight other players, a mark he achieved with three picks against UAB in 2019 … Had eight career interceptions – three in each of his first two seasons and two in 2020 ... Forced 10 turnovers during his career with eight picks and two forced fumbles … Tallied 19 passed defended, 102 tackles, including eight tackles for loss … A freshman All-America selection in his first season after a productive high school career in South Carolina.”