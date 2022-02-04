Former Vol Johnson Traded During First NBA Season

Skip to main content

Former Vol Keon Johnson Traded During First NBA Season

Less than a week before the February 10th NBA deadline, former Tennessee Vol star and first round draft pick Keon Johnson has been traded, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Johnson had logged minimal time for the Clippers in 15 games this season and was only averaging 3.5 points per game in those appearances, but it is likely he will see his role expand in Portland. 

The Trail Blazers currently sit at 10th in the Western Conference and are now undoubtedly looking towards the future in hopes of securing young pieces to build around superstar Damian Lillard with. 

The Clippers currently sit at 8th in the conference and the addition of the veteran Covington adds another strong scoring presence for them as they look to make a second half push. 

Read More

Johnson was picked 21st overall in last year's NBA Draft, and he still projects as one of the players with the most untapped potential in the league. His new home in Portland should allow him to quickly expand his role. 

