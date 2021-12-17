Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Former Vol Star Grant Williams Enters COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of Showdown With Warriors

    Author:

    According to multiple reports, Boston Celtics forward and former Tennessee star Grant Williams will miss tonight's showdown with the Golden State Warriors as he has entered COVID-19 protocols.

    In his third season in the league, Williams is having a breakout campaign for the Celtics, as he has extended his game by becoming a reliable three-point threat.

    In 28 games in Boston's rotation this season, Williams is shooting 45.3% from three-point range and averaging a career-high 7.5 points per game.

    Veteran Al Horford joins Williams in protocols, as both will miss tonight's cross-conference clash.

    With positivity rates climbing, the NBA and other sports leagues are suffering setbacks and challenges with scheduling.

    Per the Mercury News, the league released a statement on increased surveillance earlier this week.

    "On Thursday, the NBA released a memo detailing increased Surveillance for the virus over the holiday season. Beginning Dec. 26, players and staff who have not received their booster shot at least 14 days in advance will be subject to daily testing through Jan. 8, and all team members will be required to wear masks at all times on the bench and in team facilities."

    It remains unclear when Williams will be able to return to the court for the Celtics, but he did release a tweet updating concerns over his health status earlier today. 

    Williams continues to be a beloved star around Rick Barnes's program and was recently seen talking to the team after a big win over North Carolina. 

    Football

