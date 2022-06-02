Skip to main content

Former Vols OL Akporoghene Announces Transfer Destination

After entering the transfer portal, former Tennessee offensive lineman Chris Akporoghene has announced that he will be transferring to Tulsa.

Akporoghene shared the news on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, emphasizing that the adversity he’s faced has led to greater opportunities.

The IMG Academy alum and Nigeria native played in six games at Tennessee. 

At Tulsa, he will join a program that finished middle of the pack in the American Athletic Conference, totaling a 7-6 record last season.

