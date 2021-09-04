September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
Search

Former Vols QB Guarantano Reportedly Wins Starting QB Job At WSU

Former Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has won the starting quarterback job at Washington State
Author:
Publish date:

After transferring to Washington State in the winter, Jarrett Guarantano has been entrenched in a quarterback battle since. 

According to a recent report from 247 sports , Guarantano has won the job for the time being. 

“The question has finally been answered -- multiple sources with knowledge tell Cougfan.com the Washington State starting quarterback against Utah State is graduate Jarrett Guarantano (6-4, 220). The Tennessee transfer edged out second-year Jayden de Laura(6-0, 190), who started all four games last season. The reasons why Guarantano likely got the nod have to do with the kind of team WSU is putting on the field.”

Guarantano was one of the most perplexing starting quarterbacks in Tennessee history, as he battled through numerous coaching and personnel changes around him. 

He played in 41 games at Tennessee, including 32 starts and through for over 6,000 yards. Despite the roller coaster career on Rocky Top, he left knoxville in the top 10 of multiple categories as a passer. 

Washington State is scheduled to take on Utah State at 11:00 p.m. ET tonight. 

AF1023CE-C55A-44B7-B75D-20A77435A7BF
Football

Former Vols QB Guarantano Reportedly Wins Starting QB Job At WSU

A2CB00C8-7326-4699-8A83-9C550882B726
Football

Vols' QB Bailey Partners With NEGU in NIL Deal to Raise Awareness for Childhood Cancer

D9120BEB-0C0C-46BC-B46C-866B708A7454
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping Tennessee's Week 1 Win Against Bowling Green

977CBA37-5274-4468-9676-5BCBFCCF9875
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said After Vols’ Week One Win Over Bowling Green

D9120BEB-0C0C-46BC-B46C-866B708A7454
Football

The Day After: Takeaways from Game 1 of the Josh Heupel Era

F40B0B43-0B14-44A6-BA1F-03D1657EC60B
Football

Game Balls: Bowling Green Edition

7405DA24-4506-4A28-BA8A-26778154DB43
Football

Tennessee Rushing Attack Fuels Vols in First Win of Josh Heupel Era

Watch: Joe Milton Scores First TD of Josh Heupel Era
Football

Watch: Joe Milton Scores First TD of Josh Heupel Era