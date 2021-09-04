Former Vols QB Guarantano Reportedly Wins Starting QB Job At WSU

Former Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has won the starting quarterback job at Washington State

After transferring to Washington State in the winter, Jarrett Guarantano has been entrenched in a quarterback battle since.

According to a recent report from 247 sports , Guarantano has won the job for the time being.

“The question has finally been answered -- multiple sources with knowledge tell Cougfan.com the Washington State starting quarterback against Utah State is graduate Jarrett Guarantano (6-4, 220). The Tennessee transfer edged out second-year Jayden de Laura(6-0, 190), who started all four games last season. The reasons why Guarantano likely got the nod have to do with the kind of team WSU is putting on the field.”

Guarantano was one of the most perplexing starting quarterbacks in Tennessee history, as he battled through numerous coaching and personnel changes around him.

He played in 41 games at Tennessee, including 32 starts and through for over 6,000 yards. Despite the roller coaster career on Rocky Top, he left knoxville in the top 10 of multiple categories as a passer.

Washington State is scheduled to take on Utah State at 11:00 p.m. ET tonight.