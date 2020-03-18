Volunteer Country
Fulmer addresses COVID-19 concerns

Cory Sanning

It’s been a whirlwind of a seven-day period for Tennessee athletics and the sports world as a whole. 

Both basketball programs had their postseason cut short, baseball and softball lost their seasons and the remainder of all SEC events were marked off the calendar after the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

In a limited capacity on Tuesday, UT administrative officials and athletics personnel met with the media in a controlled environment: no microphones to be passed back and forth, no touching of the podium mic.

Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer expresses his profound disappointment for his student athletes, but believes the SEC made a wise choice.

“I’m heartbroken for our student athletes, who...have have seen the pursuit of their athletic goals interrupted,” Fulmer said. “We have put our competitive nature aside in the Southeastern Conference and come together to fight the spread of this virus.”

The former coach also went on to discuss the preventive measures that both the university and conference are taking to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. 

While UT’s workout facilities will remain closed, their nutrition, mental health and other facilities will continue operations.

Most athletes have gone home to their families  but Fulmer also addressed that those in need of remaining in Knoxville will be permitted to, calling this a challenging time for everyone.

“These are unprecedented times and times that are difficult for everyone,” Fulmer said. “Our teams, our coaches, our administration, media, fans. We’re all navigating this together.”

While there have been on confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tennessee’s campus, the administration is taking all precautionary measures possible.

All commencement ceremonies scheduled for May, including the Chancellor’s Honors Banquet, have been cancelled and there is no word on when campus will officially reopen. 

English to remain with Vols following SEMO rumors

Tennessee basketball assistant coach Kim English elected to remain with the program on Tuesday following rumors that he was in-line for the head job at SEMO.

Cory Sanning

Tennessee cancels Pro Day, Orange & White game following SEC announcement

The SEC will keep all athletic events on standby throughout the end of the school year, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Cory Sanning

Tennessee officially offers Virginia three-star defensive end

Despite in-person recruiting meetings having been suspended until further notice, the Vols continue to plug away at talent in surrounding states.

Cory Sanning

Projecting where former Vols land in this year’s NFL Draft

Several former Tennessee football standouts are set to take the next step in this year’s NFL Draft, but where will they land?

Jacob Boughter

Former Vol Colquitt inks extension with Vikings

Former Tennessee punter Britton Colquitt agreed to an extension with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, according to Adam Schefter.

Cory Sanning

Looking back at Tennessee’s memorable semifinal win over Kentucky

Erasing a eight-point deficit with just 2:53 remaining in regulation, Tennessee took down Kentucky in perhaps the most entertaining matchup of last year’s SEC Tournament.

Cory Sanning

Projecting Tennessee football’s quarterback rotation

Tennessee has a plethora of options to choose from at the quarterback position this fall, but which one will rise above the rest?

Cory Sanning

One Former Tennessee Player Ranked in Latest SI Draft Rankings

Jauan Jennings is Tennessee’s lone representative in Sports Illustrated’s draft rankings.

Cory Sanning

Vols remain in play for highly-coveted defensive back

Despite recruiting efforts having been ceased due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Tennessee remains in contention for three-star prospect Ryan Barnes.

Cory Sanning

Sanning: Tennessee seniors deserved much better ending

With the cancellation of sporting events across the globe impacting society at large, Cory Sanning says that Tennessee’s senior athletes deserved a far better ending.

Cory Sanning