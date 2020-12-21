Fulmer: Bowl Game Serves as an “Opportunity and Primer for Pruitt and Returners”

Jeremy Pruitt’s job status has been in question for more than a month as his team suffered seven double-digit losses this season. Pruitt has fielded numerous questions about the certainty of returning including at yesterday’s press conference.

“Yeah, I think absolutely (he returns). If you look over the first two years we were here, right? Where we were at when we got here, I have said it before, from personnel, culture, what we are building, aight? And I get it, 3-7 is not where we want to be, right? There is one thing I can say. I can lay my pillow down on my head every night and know I have done everything I could possibly do to make sure we protected everyone in our program. When looking for a competitive edge, there are lots of things we didn’t know about. If we were going to have a COVID season again, I probably would be a little more prepared to handle it,” Pruitt said

Many believed the Vols would move quickly to replace choice if that was the choice, and it is still an option, but following the news of accepting a bid to the Liberty Bowl, Fulmer added a statement about the program, which also included talks about the future for Pruitt.

“I'm thrilled about our football program's opportunity to compete in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against a great opponent like West Virginia," Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. "First, it's an opportunity to connect with our many fans throughout West Tennessee and expand upon the rich historical links between the Memphis area and UT. We have so much Tennessee family in and around Memphis—especially our medical school and fantastic alumni. And secondly, it's a tremendous development opportunity for our team and should serve as a primer to spring practice for Coach Pruitt and our returners.”

Pruitt also offered a statement about the game saying, “"We look forward to the opportunity of playing a bowl game in our home state," Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. "Since we returned to campus this summer, I am proud of our team in how they have navigated through the challenges presented during this unique season. They get another chance to take the field against a very good opponent in West Virginia. We know Memphis is a special place for Vol fans, and we look forward to seeing them on New Year's Eve in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl."

This likely doesn’t mean Pruitt’s fate is sealed one way or another at Tennessee, but it at least shows that he will likely be Tennessee’s head coach through the bowl game on December 31st.