Gabe Jeudy-Lally Has Private Workout With Tennessee Titans
Former Tennessee Volunteers corner Gabe Jeudy-Lally worked out for the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Tennessee corner Gabe Jeudy-Lally spent one season with the team after transferring from BYU. During his lone season in Knoxville, Tennessee, Jeudy-Lally logged 44 tackles, four pass deflections, an interception, a sack, and a forced fumble. He appeared in all 13 games and recorded 11 starts during that time period.
He wasn't invited to the NFL Combine but still garners interest at the next level. Jeudy-Lally had a private workout with the Tennessee Titans last Thursday and met with the team brass during his visit. Reports show he's been in contact with 1/3 of the NFL ahead of this month's draft. Many see Jeudy-Lally as a high-impact defensive back who could slot all over an NFL team's secondary.
Jeudy-Lally was one of Tennessee's most consistent defensive backs from the beginning of the season to the close. That consistency will matter during the draft process, and it'll be interesting to see what happens for Jeudy-Lally on draft night.
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
● Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter:@BlakeSchowalte1 ● Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter:@EvanVCrowell
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.