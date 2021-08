Tennessee was back in Neyland Stadium for its second scrimmage of fall camp. Following the outing, Josh Heupel spoke with the media. He did not offer much insight into the day, as he did not even offer who scored on a couple of scoring plays. However, Tennessee Athletics sent out a gallery of photos from the rainy scrimmage setting, which we have in the gallery below. Photos are by Andrew Ferguson of Tennessee Athletics.

