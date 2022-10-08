Game Balls: Multiple Vols Show Out in Win Over LSU

The Vols got off to a hot start against LSU in the bayou. LSU muffed the opening kickoff, and Tennessee recovered. A couple of plays later and the Vols were in the end zone courtesy a Jabari Small one-yard touchdown run.

Small's touchdown may have been the beginning, but it was far from the end of what was a dominant Tennessee performance.

Multiple players decked out in Smokey Grey gear performed at a high level Saturday.

Below are the Vols who earned Volunteer Country's game balls after Tennessee's 40-13 road win at LSU.

Offense: Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy

In the absence of star wideout Cedric Tillman, Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy have been nothing short of fantastic.

McCoy put together his second consecutive 100-yard effort, going for 140 yards on seven catches against LSU's defensive backs. McCoy's physicality was on display in Baton Rouge, as the California native performed a handful of stiff arms and always found ways to get the extra yards.

McCoy's impressive day wasn't the only big outing from a Tennessee wideout Saturday, as junior Jalin Hyatt lit up the Bayou Bengals for 63 yards and two scores on four catches. Hyatt's multi-score outing marked his second of the season, and his two touchdowns brings his season total to five.

Hyatt continues to do well in what will likely be a breakout season for the South Carolina native.

Both wideouts' performances against LSU and against Florida two weeks ago prove that the Vols' WR corps is deep, even without Cedric Tillman. And with Tillman, there's little doubt it's the best in the conference.

Honorable Mention: QB Hendon Hooker: 17-27, 239 yards, 2 TDs; 10 carries for 56 yards.

--Hooker once again proved in the win why he deserves to be in the Heisman race.

Defense: Byron Young and Roman Harrison

Going with a duo on defense just like offense, because both Byron Young and Roman Harrison had stellar efforts against LSU.

The senior pass rush duo lived in the backfield and gave LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels fits all game long.

Young, a Preseason All-SEC First Team selection, lived up to that label leading the team in sacks with two-and-a-half. Young also tallied two-and-a-half tackles for loss and five total tackles. Harrison earned one sack on the day along with 1.5 TFLs and a quarterback hurry.

The duo had their best campaign yet this season and were a significant reason Tennessee's defense was able to limit the Tigers' offense to a mere 13 points.

Special Teams: Dee Williams

Chase McGrath made four field goals on five attempts, but none of the makes were in big situations or were over 40 yards.

While McGrath did his job well and single-handedly outscored LSU, Dee Williams gets the Special Teams game ball for his big play in his Tennessee debut.

After the Vols put seven on the board quickly, Dee Williams returned LSU's first punt of the day for 58 yards to LSU's 26-yard-line.

Williams showed break away speed and looks like he could be the main punt returner. There's been a lot of excitement about what Williams could bring to the table in a Tennessee uniform, but injuries have plagued the start of the season for the JuCo transfer. Now that Williams has the opportunity, expect to see more splash plays out of the uber-talented junior speedster.

The Vols will look to keep their undefeated streak alive when Alabama comes to Knoxville next weekend. A win would give the Vols their first 6-0 start since 1998.