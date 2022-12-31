Skip to main content

Game Balls: New Faces Shine as Tennessee Downs Clemson In Orange Bowl

Tennessee has defeated Clemson in the 89th edition of the Capital One Orange Bowl. With the contest in the record books, the Volunteer Country staff gives out their game balls to the standout players of the game. 

Offense

This is a tough call. Joe Milton certainly had massive shoes to fill and he played phenomenal, but stepping out of the shadow of Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, Squirrel White and Ramel Keyton earn this game ball. The two delivered in the biggest moments of the game and gave a positive glimpse for the Tennessee future at the position. White eclipsed the century mark and hauled in a touchdown with nine receptions, while Keyton was a steady chain-mover and managed to take the top off the defense for a 46-yard touchdown. 

Defense

With Jeremy Banks out, there were plenty of questions surrounding Tennessee's defense. Aaron Beasley was willing to answer those questions early and often. He was all over the field and played his best game as a Vol tonight. Beasley had double-digit tackles, including two sacks and four tackles for loss. While Beasley's play was stellar, credit Tim Banks for designing unique pressures and keeping him in the right spot more times than not. 

Special Teams

There was not a lot of fire works for Tennessee on this front. Chase McGrath finished his collegiate career steady, though. He was 4-4 on extra points and nailed a short fourth quarter field goal to all but seal Tennessee's victory. 

