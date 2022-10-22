Game Balls: Tennessee Blasts UT Martin

52 points is a lot to score in 60 minutes of football.

Tennessee needed only 30 minutes to score 52, setting a program record for first half points.

There was plenty of offense to go around in the first half, as multiple Vols had big showings against UT Martin.

A few stood out, though, and a walk-on redshirt freshman made a key play to force a turnover, highlighting the UT Martin edition of Volunteer Country's game balls.

Offense: Princeton Fant

Jalin Hyatt had another big game, but there is no better candidate for the offensive game ball than senior tight end Princeton Fant.

Fant's NFL Draft stock likely rose considerably due to his effort against the Skyhawks, as No. 88 was effective in multiple areas.

Fant caught, ran and even passed! It is common knowledge that Fant is Tennessee's emergency RB and can be used in red zone packages in the backfield. That happened again on Saturday, with Fant scoring not one but two rushing touchdowns from one and 11 yards out, respectively.

Fant's splash play came through the air, though, as the big man caught a backwards pass from Joe Milton before slinging it downfield to a wide open Jalin Hyatt who trotted in the end zone for a 66-yard score.

The Nashville native flexed his versatility and came up huge in Tennessee's seventh win of the season.

Honorable Mention: Jalin Hyatt: 7 catches, 174 yards, 2 TD (all in first half)

Defense: William Wright

Redshirt freshman walk-on William Wright played four snaps towards the end of Tennessee's 52-49 win over Alabama this week. And with a depleted secondary for Tennessee against UT Martin, Wright saw valuable reps.

Wright made the play of the game for the Tennessee defense, reading a route perfectly and intercepting Dresser Winn's pass.

The interception marked the first of Wright's career, as the Nashville native proves to be a key rotational player for Tennessee at their weakest position.

Special Teams: Dee Williams

There wasn't many splash plays from the Tennessee special teams against UT Martin, but Dee Williams once again displayed his impressive speed on punt returns.

The Vols needed to fill a hole at punt returner with Velus Jones Jr. going to the NFL, and it's safe to say Tennessee has found the perfect replacement.

Williams has been brilliant in the punt return game so far this season. Every time Williams gets the ball, it looks like the JuCo transfer may take it to the house. While he didn't today against UTM, Williams still averaged over 10 yards per return, accounting for 49 yards on four punt returns (12 yd. avg.).

-----

Tennessee hosts Kentucky next weekend in Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET for what will be a big SEC East showdown.