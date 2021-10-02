Game Balls: Tennessee-Missouri

In Tennessee's blowout win on the road against Missouri, three Vols earn game balls from the VR2 staff

Right out of the gate, Tennessee began picking apart the Tigers in Columbia, especially on the ground. The Vols put 28 points up on Mizzou in the first quarter and ultimately 45 in the first half, the most from a Tennessee team in the first half since 2000.

A significant part of the Vols' offensive success was running back Tiyon Evans.

Offense: Tiyon Evans

Evans had his best day as a Vol yet, rumbling for 156 yards on 15 carries for three scores, with his second score of the day being the incredible 92-yard scamper. Evans displayed his impressive physicality and speed throughout the route of the Tigers, and the former JuCo back nearly doubled his season rushing totals, as he had 211 yards on the ground entering Week 5.

Evans sensational performance is quite the follow up from his quote leading up to the Mizzou game, when No. 8 stated that the Vols were going to "have some fun" against the Tigers. Evans looks to be the most productive running back in Tennessee's backfield, and he, along with Jabari Small and others, will look to keep the ground success going when the Vols return to Neyland next week to take on South Carolina.

In a game where Tennessee put up 677 yards of total offense, Evans' ability to take advantage of Mizzou's poor rush defense was a big reason why.

Honorable Mention: Hendon Hooker. The Virginia Tech transfer senior got his third straight start for the Vols and quite possibly also had his best day yet, throwing for 225 yards on 15 completions for three touchdowns and zero turnovers. No. 5 also added 74 yards on 14 carries and another score.

Defense: Jeremy Banks

On the defensive side of the ball, there were other candidates such as Aaron Beasley and Jaylen McCollough, but Jeremy Banks ultimately gets the game ball.

In the first quarter, Banks started off hot with a sack on Mizzou's first drive. Later in the quarter, Banks picked off Tigers' quarterback Connor Bazelak and almost took it back for six. Along with the interception, Banks finished the day with four total tackles, two of them being for a loss.

Honorable Mention: Aaron Beasley. The junior linebacker had a day in Columbia, leading the team in tackles with eight, six of them being solo, and Beasley had one-and-a-half tackles for loss.

Special Temas: Chase McGrath

The Vols kicker nailed both of his field goals and all eight of his extra point attempts. McGrath has been solid for the Vols all season, and in a game where McGrath's name was called ten times, the redshirt senior came through.