Gary Danielson Comments on Josh Heupel’s Coach of the Year Chances During SECCG Broadcast

While LSU and Georgia are battling for the SEC Championship in Atlanta, Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel was brought up during the broadcast.

As Gary Danielson named off coach of the year candidates, including Kirby Smart, Shane Beamer and others, Brad Nessler interjected with, “Josh Heupel.”

“And of course Josh Heupel, who will probably win it.” Danielson responded.

Heupel is coming off a ten-win regulat season that produced the nation’s best offense and multiple thrilling victories for the Vols, including an overtime win at Pitt, a dominant performance at LSU, and a last-second win against Alabama to break a fifteen year losing streak.

The Vols also opened up the inaugaral 2022 playoff rankings at No.1. They currently sit at No.7 in the rankings and should move up tomorrow.

Through two seasons, Heupel has won 17 games in Knoxville and will have a chance to add another signature victory later this month in the Orange Bowl against either Clemson or North Carolina.