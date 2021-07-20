Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels speaks on longstanding relationship with Tennessee WR Velus Jones

Author:
Updated:
Original:

HOOVER, Ala. — When asked about Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels couldn’t help but crack a small smile.

“Velus is one of my best friends,” Daniels said.

That relationship has survived SEC rivalries, too. 

While Daniels took the SEC Media Days stage for the Bulldogs, Jones will do the same for the Vols in Hoover on Tuesday.

But before going their separate ways via the transfer portal — Daniels to Athens, Jones to Knoxville — the two played together under the bright lights of Los Angeles. 

Their relationship goes even deeper than time spent together as USC teammates, though.

“Velus and I have been really good friends since I was 17,” Daniels said. 

The now-Georgia quarterback also revealed that he stayed with Jones on recruiting visits to Southern Cal, and that they’ve maintained a great relationship.

“He’s a really good guy, and I’m pumped to see him succeed.”

Daniels’ full answer can be seen above. Be sure and stay up-to-date with Volunteer Country for all the action from today in Hoover.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel will take the main stage at 10:30 CT, 11:30 ET.

C664B9A4-5796-4E5A-954E-23F68A9C2670
Football

Georgia QB JT Daniels speaks on Tennessee WR Velus Jones

F2C928A1-1F3F-4377-ABC4-31C4F635BAEC
Football

Just In: Peyton and Eli Manning Agree to Monday Night Football Deal

20210308_FB_Press Conference_CJ_001
Football

Josh Heupel Moves Into Top 40 of Sporting News Head Coach Rankings

USATSI_13289730_168390308_lowres
Football

Ranking Tennessee's Opponents for the 2021 Season

1CD31D21-4EE4-4FC0-BCB2-93B4111A56BF
Baseball

Vols Senior OF Announces Return to Tennessee

21132368-B304-43F1-823B-67E412E706A5
Men's Basketball

Watch: Tennessee's John Fulkerson Gets VIP Tour of Mayfield Dairy

639013A9-7D2A-49AE-AAFD-100700F7FC9C
Recruiting

In-State Vols WR Target Nearing College Decision

763F1280-D7AE-459A-963E-E8DD2B085FC8
Recruiting

Inside Tennessee's Re-emergence in Walter Nolen's Top Schools