Georgia QB JT Daniels speaks on Tennessee WR Velus Jones

HOOVER, Ala. — When asked about Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels couldn’t help but crack a small smile.

“Velus is one of my best friends,” Daniels said.

That relationship has survived SEC rivalries, too.

While Daniels took the SEC Media Days stage for the Bulldogs, Jones will do the same for the Vols in Hoover on Tuesday.

But before going their separate ways via the transfer portal — Daniels to Athens, Jones to Knoxville — the two played together under the bright lights of Los Angeles.

Their relationship goes even deeper than time spent together as USC teammates, though.

“Velus and I have been really good friends since I was 17,” Daniels said.

The now-Georgia quarterback also revealed that he stayed with Jones on recruiting visits to Southern Cal, and that they’ve maintained a great relationship.

“He’s a really good guy, and I’m pumped to see him succeed.”

Daniels' full answer can be seen above.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel will take the main stage at 10:30 CT, 11:30 ET.