    • November 29, 2021
    Georgia Tech RB Gibbs Enters Transfer Portal; Tennessee A Fit?

    The transfer portal is in full swing as their have already been over fifty entries since this morning. Earlier today, Georgia Tech star running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

    So, this begs the question, would Gibbs be a fit in Knoxville in Josh Heupel's offense?

    The answer is unequivocally, yes, Gibbs would be the perfect fit in Tennessee's offense.

    Tiyon Evans is out the door after entering the transfer portal before the regular season finale, leaving a void in Jerry Mack's running back room.

    Jabari Small and Freshman Jaylen Wright were a nice complement to end the season against the Commodores, but Gibbs would bring a totally different dynamic to the room.

    Coming out of Dalton High School (Ga.), his recruitment started slow, and Georgia Tech would eventually land his verbal commitment, but they were in for a fight. Florida, Ohio State and others made it tough, but he chose to stay close to home with Geoff Collins's program.

    During his initial recruitment, Jeremy Pruitt's staff offered him, but they wanted to recruit him as a cornerback, which did not allow them to stay in his recruitment for the long haul.

    Now, in the portal, with an opportunity to go pro in a season, Josh Heupel's offense at Tennessee could provide the perfect springboard. Gibbs is electric in space, and he drew comparisons to Alvin Kamara during his time at Georgia Tech for his incredible balance and field vision.

    In two seasons, behind a struggling offensive line at Georgia Tech, Gibbs rushed for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught another 59 passes for 768 yards and five touchdowns.

    In today's running back world, guys do not want 30-40 touches a game, unless their name is Derrick Henry, so to pair up with two other dynamic backs with a similar skill set like his, would like being another incentive for Gibbs.

    While Gibbs is a standout from the state of Georgia, he grew up in Dalton, which is less than two hours south from Knoxville and roughly twenty minutes from the Tennessee line, another aspect that is sure to hold intrigue for Gibbs.

    The potential for a match seems to be there based on early conversations with industry sources, but Gibbs will likely see an influx of suitors, so we will continue to monitor this situation to see how it goes.

    Gibbs would have three years of eligibility remaining due to the blanket waiver issued during the 2020 season.

