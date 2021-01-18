Tennessee fires head football coach Jeremy Pruitt: the good, the bad, and what this move means going forward

The good, the bad and everything in-between for the Vols heading into the next coaching search

Jeremy Pruitt’s time at Tennessee has officially drawn to a lackluster close.

With an overall record of 16-19, a 10-16 clip in the SEC and one bowl win, the former Alabama defensive coordinator was fired for cause less than a month after his Tennessee team lost 34-13 to No. 5 Texas A&M.

The firing comes after an internal investigation into Tennessee’s program, the results of which were finalized before the Vols’ administration made the move.

Now, as so many times before, we look to Tennessee’s future.

There are good and bad aspects that can be taken from Pruitt’s firing and what it means for the Vols going forward.

So, take a deep breath, and let’s get into it.

The Good

For fans that were tired of Pruitt, congratulations: your wish has come true.

The Vols have moved on and now have a chance at several exciting prospects for their next head football coach.

You can see the full coaching hot board on our site, but, in all honesty, most of the “good” here hinges on the hire that Tennessee makes rather than simply getting rid of Jeremy Pruitt.

Yes, the Vols shed themselves of a coach that stuck with Jarrett Guarantano to a horrible fault — and hung his other signal-callers out to dry, with no signs of their development during his tenure.

Yes, Tennessee has gotten rid of a coach that, at most points, looked a lot happier, focused and more effective as a defensive coordinator than he did in any game as a head coach.

Yes, the Vols have also parted ways with another PR nightmare in Pruitt.

Granted, Jeremy Pruitt was never “He fell on a helmet!” bad. But addressing reporters the way he has and refusing to acknowledge some of his mistakes is no way to win back a fan base that was already leaning toward the hope of his canning.

But the best news out of this situation is, as mentioned, not from Pruitt’s firing.

Rather, the best news here stems from Tennessee’s potential hires, as well as the fact that we will (hopefully) not see another “Schiano Sunday” scenario. Regardless of how you feel about that day, it was an overall black eye for a once historic program, especially considering the nationwide ramifications.

The only quantitative “good” that can come after that will be measured on the field.

Otherwise, the Vols are left staring down the barrel of an NCAA investigation, with no better leadership or results than before to serve as comfort.

The Bad

With Butch Jones’ departure, everyone let out a collective sigh of relief when the news finally broke.

But this circumstance, especially with the compliance and player payment issues on the horizon, is far messier from the jump.

If what Trey Wallace reported — and what others have sourced, as well — is true, then Tennessee could be looking at several hefty penalties from the NCAA and its own compliance department.

To get through that, it will need the strong leadership of a new coach and swift, quiet action from Phillip Fulmer. No matter how long it takes Tennessee to muddle through the investigation, though, being pinned under a microscope probably isn’t the best way to begin a coaching search.

It also doesn’t help that the Vols are facing massive contract payments. Tennessee owes Pruitt $12.8 million, with $19 million overall going toward the former coach and his staff.

This, of course, comes in a pandemic year in which the influx of cash to the football program has been almost as low as the attendance in a socially-distanced Neyland Stadium each Saturday.

Per a report from the Knoxville News-Sentinel, Tennessee’s Board of Trustees reported that changes made to the Vols’ football season earlier this year will result in an estimated $40 million loss.

Those numbers were based on the assumption that all 10 games would be played.

They were. And seven of them were losses by double digits.

But the bad news doesn’t stop there. This news could also derail any recruiting headway the Vols have made with guys that have yet to sign. Jordan Mosley and Dylan Brooks are two of the top names in that situation, and it will be up to whatever new staff comes in to retain commitments of several desperately-needed players for the Vols to rebuild.

Speaking of which, that “rebuild” scenario is a familiar one to Tennessee fans. And it’s the last rotten piece to the puzzle that formed after the Vols let Pruitt go.

Whether they like him or not, fans can’t argue that Pruitt brought in some high-profile talent. The problem is that he didn’t use it, but I digress — the talent was there. Pruitt’s profile and handprints are there, both in terms of the program as a whole and the type of player he likes to mold.

A new coach means a new philosophy. That could mean sticking with the talent Pruitt brought in and actually doing something productive with it, but it could also mean another three-year process of breaking down the roster and recruiting guys who fit that coach’s specific thoughts of what each position should look, run, sound and play like.

Overview

In his press conference after the Texas A&M game, Pruitt essentially plead his case. He talked about the personnel and cultural changes within the program in the last three years, but he also referenced “how close” the guys in the locker room believe this team is to being elite again.

You can believe that or not.

But what you should believe is this:

Even if the cultural changes are true, and the talent gap is closing, a new coach will have to get Pruitt’s guys to buy into his philosophy. He’ll have to convince them he’s the right guy, and he’ll have to do the same with fans.

Then he’ll have to win.

With those concrete stipulations and a program that reeks of investigation and turmoil, Tennessee will still be as far from 1998 as it has ever been — regardless of the hire it makes.