Coach’s Corner- Can Jay Graham continue the legacy from his playing days in a third stint on Rocky Top?

Jay Graham has returned to Rocky Top for a third stint, his second as a running backs coach, after starring for the Vols in the 1990's

Here, we take a look at the facts of who and what Graham has produced so far, but also some challenges he could face with a position group that will be vital to Tennessee's offense this season.





The Facts

Jay Graham is a name Tennessee fans know all too well. Graham’s name is a fixture throughout the households of Vols fans everywhere, and for good reason. After leaving Concord (NC) High School, Graham arrived at Tennessee in the fall of 1993. He quickly made a name for himself, shooting through gaps, into the secondary and, eventually, into the record books before heading to the NFL.

As one of Phillip Fulmer’s primary backs, Graham racked up 2,609 yards in his UT career, good for sixth on the Vols’ all-time rushing list. He also notched 25 touchdowns during a four-year career and tallied season-best totals in 1995 with 1,438 yards on a whopping 272 carries.

Moreover, Graham still holds the single-season record for most 100-yard rushing games, 10 in total.

He also boasts plenty of experience as a running backs coach, both at Tennessee and elsewhere.

Graham coached the Vols’ running backs in 2012 under Derek Dooley. Before that, he served the same position at UT-Chattanooga, San Diego, UT-Martin, Miami (OH) and South Carolina.

Since that stint on Rocky Top, Graham has been at Florida State for five seasons, with two at Texas A & M sandwiched between his time in Tallahassee and his return to Tennessee this offseason.

All in all, Graham’s expertise is unmatched in college football. That knowledge will be key this season and going forward, as the VFL looks to lead a room of promising backfield options for the Vols.

Despite being just a sophomore going into 2020, Eric Gray will likely start at least a few games for Tennessee after a breakout freshman campaign. Gray sprinted his way to 539 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, with a game-high 246 yards against Vanderbilt- 94 of which came on one run- along with three touchdowns against the Commodores. The Memphis native also earned MVP honors in Tennessee’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl win over Indiana, as Gray recovered the onside kick that led to his own winning touchdown moments later.

Along with Gray, Ty Chandler and Tim Jordan highlight Tennessee’s running back room, and Maryville standout Tee Hodge should provide a bruising presence as a freshman, assuming Hodge’s ‘turf toe’ injury from the Rebels’ playoff run doesn’t linger going forward.

Chandler carried for 655 yards and three touchdowns last season, while Jordan provided another punch in the form of 428 yards with one score.

In total, Graham has plenty of talent for his position group. With a Tennessee legend as its coach, one would think that the Vols’ backfield should be guaranteed a big season in 2020.





Strength’s

As stated, Graham’s name rolls off the tongue as easily as any other Vol legend when discussing great Tennessee running backs of the past.

His connection to the fan base will be easy, especially considering Graham has coached at Tennessee during a previous stop.

The experience as a player, especially one who knows the grit, passion and sacrifice required to don the Power T every Saturday, will be essential for relating to his players.

As for Graham’s place in UT record books? That will only provide more motivation and comfort for the entire group- motivation to reach that level of success, but comfort for each player in knowing he is being coached by one of the best backs to ever wear the Orange and White.

Furthermore, Graham’s time at UT in general will undoubtedly prove beneficial for a group that ranges far and wide in age difference, especially if off-the-field issues arise.

As far as recruiting, Graham has already shown his upside. A native of North Carolina, Graham recently locked down another member of the Tar Heel State, as three-star running back Jaylen Wright will be coming to Tennessee as a member of the 2021 class.

But Graham’s recruiting and development haven’t just been successful in recent years. During his last stint with Tennessee (2012), the Vols doubled their rushing output from 70.4 yards per game in 2011, to 160.3 yards per game in 2012. He also mentored Marcus Lattimore while at South Carolina, Dalvin Cook and Devonta Freeman at Florida State and Trayveon Williams at Texas A & M.

Lastly, as far as strengths go, they don’t get much more impressive than professional football. Graham sliced through nine seasons in the NFL, three of which came with the Baltimore Ravens after being drafted in 1997. He also made stops in Seattle and Green Bay before finishing his career with the Montreal Alouettes for one season in the Canadian Football League.

Obviously, Graham’s strengths speak for themselves. Still, VFL or not, there remain several unanswered questions for Graham and Tennessee’s backfield going into 2020.





Biggest Questions





Graham’s talent and expertise speak for themselves, both as a coach and former player. And, as stated, Tennessee has an excellent stable of running backs entering this season. But the question remains as to who will end up being the Vols’ primary ball-carrier going forward. Granted, Gray should get plenty of snaps, but Chandler is also extremely talented.

Graham’s biggest challenge, and the subsequent question, lies in developing those talents, as well as Tim Jordan and Tee Hodge.

With Gray, could Graham tinker too much and throw the upcoming sophomore off track? The easy answer would be no, but given the way Gray produced for Tennessee in the latter half of last season, Graham’s greatest focus for Gray should be in maintaining that consistency all year long.

Ty Chandler was a great option last year for Tennessee. But with Gray’s breakout performance through the back half of the season, Graham will look to ensure that Chandler provides just as much of an impact as Gray. Can Graham develop Chandler and Gray enough to give the Vols a true one-two punch in the backfield? Only time will tell.

Speaking of punches, Tim Jordan has been a consistent presence in this offense. But with Chandler and Gray leading the way, Jordan must fight to earn a spot alongside the other two, at least if Jim Chaney wants to have a truly devastating threat anytime he calls a run play. But Jordan hasn’t yet seemed to reach the same level as Chandler or even Gray, so it will be up to Graham to help Jordan get to that same level going forward.

Lastly, with Hodge, Graham will truly be able to focus on his development more than any other, as the freshman won’t be forced into playing too soon considering the Vols’ other three options. But with Hodge’s injury during his senior season and his hard-nosed running style, Graham may try to work in a few more finesse moves for the Maryville native.

All in all, Graham’s strengths are spectacular, and the questions shouldn’t be too difficult to answer given Tennessee’s depth and talent level at running back. But development is key, even with the success this group has already experienced, and Chaney will no doubt look more to the Vols’ backfield this season given the juggling act that Chris Weinke may have to perform with his quarterbacks.

Running backs are known to be reliable and consistent, and they’ll need to be that and more this season for Jeremy Pruitt.

But Graham took those characteristics to another level. As a player for Tennessee, his performances were truly elite.

Can he do the same as a coach? We’ll see.



