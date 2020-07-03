Watch: Jarrett Guarantano Continues Off-Season Work with NFL Prep QB Coach

Jarrett Guarantano has been the subject of multiple videos this off-season, as he has worked to take the next step in college career. The fifth-year senior has added mass to his frame, and he reportedly measures in at 230 pounds, but his physical stature has never been the concern for him. It has been timing and improved consistency. Guarantano has worked with multiple coaches across the country during this COVID shutdown, and his latest work came with NFL Prep QB Coach, Tony Racioppi.

Racioppi posted a series of video to his Twitter acount today, showing Guarantano working all three levels of the field with different read actions and concepts.

Video 1: Univ of Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano working Gun Pistol Play Action 3 and Reset throwing Deep Post vs Cov 4 putting ball on Hash with air. Slower the fake, faster the feet in Gun play action shot plays.

Video 2--Racioppi-- Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano working Gun 3 Reset throwing Slot Fade to Mississippi State RB Kareem Walker vs Cov 1. Eyes and shoulder manipulation early in drop to move/hold FS then drop back foot at top to make a straight, balanced throw on time.

Video 3--Racioppi--Talented Univ of Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano working Gun 3 playing Hank getting eyes then dropping back foot to middle into a reset to make a straight, balanced throw to 12yd Curl. Eyes, footwork, rhythm and timing.

With quarterback play remaining one of the biggest question marks for the Vols heading into 2020, Guarantano's work ethic should be at the least encouraging. Tennessee is scheduled to open the season against Charlotte on September 5th. With no Spring camp, and Fall camp uncertainties, it seems likely he will be the Week 1 starter.