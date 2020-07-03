Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Watch: Jarrett Guarantano Continues Off-Season Work with NFL Prep QB Coach

Matthew Ray

Jarrett Guarantano has been the subject of multiple videos this off-season, as he has worked to take the next step in college career. The fifth-year senior has added mass to his frame, and he reportedly measures in at 230 pounds, but his physical stature has never been the concern for him. It has been timing and improved consistency. Guarantano has worked with multiple coaches across the country during this COVID shutdown, and his latest work came with NFL Prep QB Coach, Tony Racioppi.

Racioppi posted a series of video to his Twitter acount today, showing Guarantano working all three levels of the field with different read actions and concepts.

Video 1: Univ of Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano working Gun Pistol Play Action 3 and Reset throwing Deep Post vs Cov 4 putting ball on Hash with air. Slower the fake, faster the feet in Gun play action shot plays.

Video 2--Racioppi-- Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano working Gun 3 Reset throwing Slot Fade to Mississippi State RB Kareem Walker vs Cov 1. Eyes and shoulder manipulation early in drop to move/hold FS then drop back foot at top to make a straight, balanced throw on time.

Video 3--Racioppi--Talented Univ of Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano working Gun 3 playing Hank getting eyes then dropping back foot to middle into a reset to make a straight, balanced throw to 12yd Curl. Eyes, footwork, rhythm and timing.

With quarterback play remaining one of the biggest question marks for the Vols heading into 2020, Guarantano's work ethic should be at the least encouraging. Tennessee is scheduled to open the season against Charlotte on September 5th. With no Spring camp, and Fall camp uncertainties, it seems likely he will be the Week 1 starter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weekly Recruiting Chat: 6-2-20

Matthew Ray

by

Bassmaster_vol

Vols Remain Potential Landing Spot for Elite Guard and Foward Combo

Paolo Banchero and Kennedy Chandler are both weighing the option of teaming up at the college level, and Tennessee remains a top contender

Matthew Ray

Former Tennessee Players and Coaches Share Memories of Johnny Majors

A few former Tennessee coaches and players shared their favorite memories with former Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors recently — which were made public to the masses after Tennessee Football’s official Twitter account shared them as a special sneak peek for the ESPN Documentary: Johnny Majors, Straight Ahead. ..

Volunteer Country Staff

QB Guru George Whitfield Weighs-In on Vols QB Commit Salter's Elite 11 Performance

Andrew Luck, Cam Newton, and Jameis Winston are all on his resume as coach, and George Whitfield Jr. weighs-in on what he saw from Kaidon Salter at the Elite 11.

Matthew Ray

Pruitt: Vols Remain COVID-19 Free, Controlling Own Surroundings

Jeremy Pruitt provides an update on the COVID-19 testing for the Tennessee football program.

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols Commit Wolfe Talks Supporting Future Teammate at Elite 11, Decision to Choose Tennessee, and More

Tennessee Vols commitment Hudson Wolfe talks supporting fellow commitment Kaidon Salter and much more

Matthew Ray

Vols RB Coach Jay Graham Receives Recruiting Penalty from His Time at Texas A&M

Jay Graham has received a recruiting penalty from his time at Texas A&M

Matthew Ray

Vols Commit Kaidon Salter Makes Elite 11 List

Kaidon Salter was named to the prestigious Elite 11 list

Matthew Ray

Salter Draws High Praise, a 'Bounceback Performer' After Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals

Kaidon Salter participated in the Elite 11 Finals Pro Day, and he is receiving high praise coming out of the event

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Announces Transition to Mobile Ticketing for 2020-21 in All Sports

The University of Tennessee has announced that their ticketing process will be exclusively mobile for 2020-21

Volunteer Country Staff