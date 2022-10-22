Halftime Thoughts: No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT Martin

UT Martin scored on their second drive, but that's about the only thing that went the Skyhawks way in the first 30 minutes in Knoxville.

The Vols are drubbing the Skyhawks 52-7 at halftime. Below are three quick thoughts from the first half action.

Jalin Hyatt Picks Up Where He Left Off

The breakout junior continues his excellent 2022 campaign with another stellar performance against UT Martin, catching 7 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns, in just the first half!

Hyatt feasted on the UTM secondary all half long, and No. 11 now has 12 touchdowns and 771 yards on the season in just 6.5 games.

Pressure Ramps Up in the Second Quarter

UTM QB Dresser Winn and the UTM offense found some success in the first quarter against a depleted UT secondary, but the second quarter was a different story.

The Vols pass rush ramped up the pressure in the second quarter, limiting them to just 37 yards of offense compared to 111 in the first frame.

The Vols defense also forced two turnovers in the first half, one pick and one fumble.

Princeton Fant Does It All

If you watch the New Orleans Saints, you would've thought Princeton Fant was Taysom Hill out on the field in the first half.

Fant had not one but two rushing touchdowns in the first half from the fullback position, taking his second one in from 11 yards out.

And that's not all. Fant got the ball on a double pass and slung it downfield to a wide open Jalin Hyatt for a 66-yard touchdown pass.

Fant is proving he is arguably the most dynamic player on the Tennessee offense, and the senior TE/RB/FB/QB's first half stats can be seen below:

Passing: 1-1 66 yards 1 TD

Rushing: 2 carries, 12 yards, 2 TD

Receiving: 1 catch for 17 yards.

The Vols lead UTM 52-7 at the half, and Hendon Hooker has already been pulled for Joe Milton III.