Halftime Thoughts: No.5 Tennessee-South Carolina

Inside an hostile Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina came out with their foot pressed all the way down on the gas. The Gamecocks jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead behind impressive throws from Spencer Rattler. South Carolina extended their lead to 35-17 with under two minutes to go in the half, but Tennessee cut it to 35-24 late and will get the ball. We take a look out our first half thoughts here.

Secondary Struggles

Continue to write about this week over week it feels like, but it was especially bad this week. Tennessee has played bend, don't break defense for the bulk of the season. South Carolina's depleted running back room should have allowed the Vols to be more aggressive on the backend, and they tried to press the Gamecocks on this front early on, but they did not have success in the first half. Carolina was able to create explosive plays.

Handled the Environment Offensively

It was about as ugly of a start as you could have asked for defensively, but Tennessee's offense handled the hostile road environment in the first thirty minutes, and it got loud when the Vols were on offense. They were some in-play misfires, but from a pre-snap standpoint, Tennessee handled it well and functioned efficiently.

Tackling in Space

When you aren't covering well, you have to tackle. South Carolina embarrassed Tennessee in space in the first half, as the Vols didn't even manage to get a hand on guys on several long gainers. Tennessee's pursuit consistently overflowed, and the Gamecocks skill players took advantage of it.

Tennessee's Offense Is Electric and Can Keep You in Any Game

When you score as quickly as the Vols do, you are not out of any game. Several ties it felt do or die for Tennessee, but the offense responded. Cedric Tillman bounced back in a big way in the first half. He looked like the Tillman of old. The Vols have to find a way to get some stops on defense, but they are not out of this one yet. They get the ball to start the half and can cut it back to a one-score game in the third quarter.