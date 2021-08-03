Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Harrison Bailey Discusses Manning Passing Academy Experience

Tennessee Vols Quarterback Harrison Bailey discusses his time at the Manning Passing Academy
Author:
Publish date:

For over 25 years, the Manning Passing Academy has been the home to thousands of campers looking to better themselves in the game of football. Each year, the camp is home to college camp counselors, and this year, second-year, Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey was a camp counselor. During a brief media availability today, Bailey discussed his time in New Orleans at the event. 

"It was a really good experience down in Louisiana," Bailey said. "Of course, it was really hot, but Peyton and Eli, just being around them, they really taught me a lot of things just about how to carry yourself in a professional way. It really helped me become a professional leader when I was down there. There was a few things I picked up from them. It was a great experience, though." 

Now that he is back at Tennessee, Bailey is already applying those lessons and working to lead and build stronger bonds with his teammates, most recently his offensive line.

 

"I really haven't had that much time back since I have went, but I have a had a week to be more encouraging to the guys and building relationships like that," Bailey added. 

Bailey is firmly entrenched in a battle for the starting quarterback spot, and it is something he is embracing at this time.

"It has been good," Bailey said of the competition. "All of the guys are working hard and competing, and we are all making each other better. It has definitely been different compared to last because we have all been competing and working." 

video via Jake Nichols

1C0573D7-1295-4036-B44F-3B18ECFA87FA
Football

Harrison Bailey Discusses Manning Passing Academy Experience

FullSizeRender
Football

Quick Hitters From Josh Heupel's Opening Fall Camp Press Conference

C07C0C00-E68C-4600-BA71-308BA5C647C9
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Meets With the Media Ahead of Fall Camp

BFA8A35D-AFE1-45AE-B130-1D1EFFF7E404
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Breaking Down Tennessee's Latest Commits

B54B8865-7DD2-4A8F-AA1A-7B4AB119D7CA
Recruiting

Top Vols Edge Rusher Target Joshua Josephs Sets Commitment Date

BFA8A35D-AFE1-45AE-B130-1D1EFFF7E404
Recruiting

Breaking: Tennessee Lands Top Target Addison Nichols, Peach State Star Details Decision

E578CBC5-91C9-49DC-847D-A360F9968893
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Gain Top Priority in Prized OL Nichols

7E3021D3-A50F-4503-A681-D02B0EF02B35
Recruiting

Get to Know Addison Nichols: The Eagle Scout, Second Degree Blackbelt, and Kroger Associate