Health Could Be Determining Factor for Who Starts at QB for Vols on Saturday

As Jeremy Pruitt's team is at a crossroads with the quarterback position, it does not appear that things are going to get any easier for Pruitt in making a decision. Sources indicated to VR2 on SI that Jarrett Guarantano was limited in practice due to an undisclosed injury, as we reported earlier in the week, now it appears health could play into Pruitt's decision on Saturday.

Pruitt said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, "we will probably narrow it down to who exactly will be healthy enough and who's ready to play." But he did not elaborate more than that.

However, during his Wednesday night press conference, Pruitt was asked if Guarantano was nursing an injury heading into the contest. He said, "He’s obviously taken some licks over the last couple of weeks, but he’s practiced every day. Brian (Maurer) has had a knee and a hamstring that has been a little bit nagging through the course of camp, but he’s practiced the last couple of weeks. All these guys are taking reps and will continue to do that."

Pruitt noted that the Vols have had "several guys" taking first-team reps, so the door appears to be wide-open for anything on Saturday. Guarantano is listed first on the depth chart, and by all accounts, it does sound like he will get the nod against Alabama. If Tennessee falls behind early, it is tough to gauge what Pruitt will do. The fact that multiple quarterbacks have received first team reps, suggests that Tennesssee could play a variety of quarterbacks on Saturday.