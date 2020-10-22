SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Health Could Be Determining Factor for Who Starts at QB for Vols on Saturday

Matthew Ray

 As Jeremy Pruitt's team is at a crossroads with the quarterback position, it does not appear that things are going to get any easier for Pruitt in making a decision. Sources indicated to VR2 on SI that Jarrett Guarantano was limited in practice due to an undisclosed injury, as we reported earlier in the week, now it appears health could play into Pruitt's decision on Saturday.

Pruitt said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, "we will probably narrow it down to who exactly will be healthy enough and who's ready to play." But he did not elaborate more than that.

However, during his Wednesday night press conference, Pruitt was asked if Guarantano was nursing an injury heading into the contest. He said, "He’s obviously  taken some licks over the last couple of weeks, but he’s practiced every day. Brian (Maurer) has had a knee and a hamstring that has been a little bit nagging through the course of camp, but he’s practiced the last couple of weeks. All these guys are taking reps and will continue to do that."

Pruitt noted that the Vols have had "several guys" taking first-team reps, so the door appears to be wide-open for anything on Saturday. Guarantano is listed first on the depth chart, and by all accounts, it does sound like he will get the nod against Alabama. If Tennessee falls behind early, it is tough to gauge what Pruitt will do. The fact that multiple quarterbacks have received first team reps, suggests that Tennesssee could play a variety of quarterbacks on Saturday.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Tennessee target Kaydin Pope talks recruitment, Hudson Wolfe and LaTrell Bumphus relationships, versatility and more

Hardin County product LaTrell Bumphus went from Savannah, Tennessee, to Rocky Top. Now, Hudson Wolfe has declared he’s headed to Knoxville as well. Could the Vols attract 2022 product Kaydin Pope from the Tigers, too?

Jake Nichols

Playing Beside Brother Cooper 'an unreal experience' for Cade Mays

Playing Beside Brother Cooper 'an unreal experience' for Cade Mays

Matthew Ray

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Wednesday Press Conference Ahead of Alabama

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Wednesday Press Conference Ahead of Alabama

Matthew Ray

Pruitt Updates QB Situation During Wednesday Teleconference

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Comments On Potential of More Coaching Changes

Jeremy Pruitt Comments On Potential of More Coaching Changes

Matthew Ray

by

ScornedPapaVol

Long-Time Tennessee Commit Elijah Howard Talks Vols, Position Fit in Knoxville, Huge Performance, and More

Long-Time Tennessee Commit Elijah Howard Talks Vols, Position Fit in Knoxville, Huge Performance, and More

Brandon Martin

Elite Tennessee RB Commit Cody Brown Talks Tennessee, Recruitment of Other Top Targets, More

Elite Tennessee RB Commit Cody Brown Talks Tennessee, Recruitment of Other Top Targets, More

Dale Dowden

Watch: Highlights From Tuesday's Practice As Tennessee Prepares for Alabama

Watch: Highlights From Tuesday's Practice As Tennessee Prepares for Alabama

Matthew Ray

Watch: Cade Mays Addresses the Media For the First Time Since Transferring to Tennessee

Watch: Cade Mays Addresses the Media For the First Time Since Transferring to Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Ray: It is Time For Harrison Bailey, Here Is Why

Ray: It is Time For Harrison Bailey, Here Is Why

Matthew Ray

by

Gipsongroom