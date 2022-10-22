Hendon Hooker Breaks Tennessee Record

Hendon Hooker is in the Tennessee record books. The Vols' starting quarterback has set the University of Tennessee record for most consecutive games with a touchdown pass at 19.

The record was previously held by Heath Shuler, who tossed a touchdown in 18 straight games during his time on Rocky Top.

The accomplishment is yet another for Hooker, who, along with head coach Josh Heupel and the rest of the staff, has been a significant reason for Tennessee's rise to national prominence.

Hooker's record-setting touchdown came against fellow UT team, UT Martin. The former Virginia Tech Hokie threw the touchdown in the first quarter to Ramel Keyton.

If Hooker scores once more through the air against UTM, it will give the super-senior his tenth straight multi-passing touchdown performance.

No. 3 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) leads UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.