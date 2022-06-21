Skip to main content

Hendon Hooker Selected to Participate in Manning Passing Academy

Tennessee starting quarterback Hendon Hooker has been selected as one of 44 individuals to participate in the Peyton Manning Passing Academey Challenge this summer. 

Hooker is coming off of a stellar 2021 season, which saw him take over mid-way through Tennessee's second game of the season and thrive at the quarterback position the rest of the way. 

Hooker's stellar play last fall led to him being a semi-finalist for the prestigious Davey O'Brien award, as well as being named the Manning Star of the Week twice. 

Coming into the 2022 season, Hooker is a preseason candidate for National Player of the Year, as he looks to help take the next step in year two under Josh Heupel. 

Hooker completed 68% of his passes last season and posted an impressive 31-3 touchdown to interception ration. He also accounted for 616 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

The Manning Passing Academy will commence this week on Thursday and run through Sunday. 

During the event, Hooker will serve as a camp counselor to the younger camps, but he will also compete against the names on the list mentioned above during a Friday Night Lights setting.

Throughout the years, multiple Tennessee quarterbacks have participated in the Manning Passing Academy, as Peyton and Eli have always joked about their own personal competition of bringing in the best quarterback between their respective alma maters.

