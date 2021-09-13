September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

‘He’s a force to be reckoned with’: Tennessee EDGE rusher Tyler Baron addresses Byron Young

Byron Young will be on the field this week for the first time as a Volunteer.
Author:
Publish date:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s defense received a major boost on Monday, as Josh Heupel announced that edge rusher Byron Young will be available against Tennessee Tech.

Young has impressed throughout fall camp, and he will be a major help to a UT defense that has not recorded a turnover so far this season.

During Monday media availability, Young’s counterpart and fellow edge rusher Tyler Baron spoke on what the Georgia Military College transfer will add to the Vols’ defensive line.

“Byron, he’s a force to be reckoned with off the edge,” Byron said. “I think teams are going to have to game plan for him, and I’m just excited for him to show people.”

Baron also noted that Saturday’s loss to Pitt was the “most encouraging loss” he’s been part of at Tennessee and that the Vols’ mindset is different than after losses last season.

“It’s eating away at me,” he said. “We’re all responding well. We’re just going to come back to work this week.”

Byron Young
Football

‘He’s a force to be reckoned with:’ Tennessee EDGE rusher Tyler Baron addresses Byron Young

F1CF676A-9A09-4363-8440-E0B29C29965D
Football

Heupel Discusses Tennessee's QB Situation, Joe Milton's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee Tech

Byron Young
Football

Breaking: Vols Get NCAA Determination on Eligibility for LB Young

D9120BEB-0C0C-46BC-B46C-866B708A7454
Football

Just In: TV, Kickoff Time Announced for Florida Game

USATSI_16729460_168390308_lowres
Football

A Look at Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Against Pitt

Trey Smith
Football

Watch: VFL Trey Smith Makes Key Block in First NFL Game

999A4920-97D7-4EFC-8BBF-2783C1CF9E3B
Football

Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Pitt

Screen Shot 2021-09-11 at 5.09.24 PM
Football

Nichols: Vols' "Attack" Shows Promise, Though Ultimate Failure Against Pitt Will Sting