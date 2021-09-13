‘He’s a force to be reckoned with’: Tennessee EDGE rusher Tyler Baron addresses Byron Young

Byron Young will be on the field this week for the first time as a Volunteer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s defense received a major boost on Monday, as Josh Heupel announced that edge rusher Byron Young will be available against Tennessee Tech.

Young has impressed throughout fall camp, and he will be a major help to a UT defense that has not recorded a turnover so far this season.

During Monday media availability, Young’s counterpart and fellow edge rusher Tyler Baron spoke on what the Georgia Military College transfer will add to the Vols’ defensive line.

“Byron, he’s a force to be reckoned with off the edge,” Byron said. “I think teams are going to have to game plan for him, and I’m just excited for him to show people.”

Baron also noted that Saturday’s loss to Pitt was the “most encouraging loss” he’s been part of at Tennessee and that the Vols’ mindset is different than after losses last season.

“It’s eating away at me,” he said. “We’re all responding well. We’re just going to come back to work this week.”