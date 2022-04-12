‘He’s Like a Second Father to Me’: Tennessee Commit Jack Luttrell Talks Josh Heupel, Peer Recruiting, Nico Effect and More

2023 Tennessee safety commitment Jack Luttrell provided a new addition to Team T.O.A. this weekend at the Pylon 7-on-7 Tournament.

It gave the Colquitt County (Ga.) product a chance to connect and play with 5-star QB commitment Nico Iamaleava.

Together, the pair got to see firsthand the passion from Tennessee fans when they got ice cream at Cruze Farm and took in a Vols baseball game.

Luttrell talked about that passion, his relationship with Josh Heupel and current commitments’ peer recruiting efforts — and targets — in the video above.