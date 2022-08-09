Heupel Discusses Addition of Veteran RB Lyn-J Dixon, Provides Update on Eligibility

Tennessee added veteran running back Lyn- J Dixon less than one week ago, and the versatile back has worked quickly to get acclimated with the Vols. Following today's scrimmage, Heupel addressed the addition of the veteran running back and what he has seen from him.

With Len'Neth being out for the season with the injury, we felt like it was important to look for and try to add another body to that room if there was one available that fit what we are going to need," Heupel said of the addition of Dixon. "Since he has gotten in, he is in a race to understand and learn what we are doing as fast as he possibly can. He has been able to flash in some of our situational stuff that we have done. For him to go out and operate functionally in everything we are doing right now, he probably isn't at that point. I have been really pleased with the effort he has put into it. He has competed in a really good way out there on the practice field and in the stadium. Looking forward to his progression here on the back half of training camp as we push towards game week."

Heupel also confirmed that Dixon will have immediate eligibilty heading into the 2022 season.

The veteran presence will certainly be welcomed in Tennessee's backfield as the Vols are still relatively thin at the spot, considering Jabari Small dealt with injuries last fall and Jaylen Wright has been limited to start camp, while the remaining two scholarship backs are both true freshmen. Albeit, they have both been able to flash early on during camp, such as Sampson scoring a touchdown during today's scrimmage, they are not guys that Tennessee needs to rely on so early on in their career.

During his time at Clemson, Dixon played in 41 games, carrying the ball 218 times for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns. An impressive feat, considering most of that time was spent backing up eventual first-rounder Travis Etienne.