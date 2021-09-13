Heupel Discusses Tennessee's QB Situation, Joe Milton's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee Tech

During the second quarter, Joe Milton left Saturday's game against Pitt due to an apparent lower leg injury. He did not return to the action and was replaced by Hendon Hooker. Milton finished his day 7-12 for 50 yards through the air and added another 60 plus yards on the ground. In relief, Hooker went 15-21 for 188 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while adding another 68 yards on the ground.

During Monday's media availability, Josh Heupel was not ready to name Hooker the start or update Milton's status while alluding to multiple factors being weighed in the decision of who will start next, including Milton's health.

"I think watching the video, Joe knows this, too, there's opportunities to make some plays in the pass game that were certainly there," Heupel said during the noon press conference. "Multiple occasions where we're running free in the secondary, and there's nobody relatively close. At this level of play against a good defense, plays that we have to make. Got to be able to throw it, catch it, be a little bit better in protection at times, too, but certainly things that he can function at and has shown that he has the ability to do that. I'm just talking through training camp and the way that he's practiced. Don't know where he's at healthwise at this moment. Right now, as we go forward, the guys that are healthy will be ready to go compete and play. We'll find out where Joe is here in the middle of the week."

When asked if Milton was the starter, Heupel again referred to his health as one of the key factors in the decision.

"Yeah, I mean, we'll find out where he's at during the course of the week." he stated 'There are multiple factors that play into who the guy is that's going to be taking the (first) snaps."

Heupel commended Hooker for his efforts and readiness for stepping off the bench.

"I thought he did some really good things from within the pocket," Heupel said about Hooker. "Stood in there and got hit on a couple of throws and delivered the ball accurately down the football field. Most of his decision-making was right. Obviously, the pick at the end and the turnover are two costly plays, and you look at what's transpired here the first couple of weeks, the quarterbacks have got to continue to do a better job than they have of taking care of the football."

Heupel still voiced confidence in Milton and all of his quarterbacks to be able hit the throws when they have receivers running uncovered in the secondary.

"We could call those plays with any of the quarterbacks, too. We have confidence in those guys," Heupel said. "We've seen them hit, we've seen Joe hit those plays in practice and scrimmages, competitive situations where you're going good-on-good, too. There's plenty of guys running behind the defense that we've got to hit, whether that's more air on the ball, whether that's driving it on them on a couple of them. At the end of the day, the quarterback's got to make it right with his arm and delivering (with) accuracy."