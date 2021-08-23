Heupel: Vols Still Looking for a QB to ‘Earn It’ Before Naming Starter

Tennessee opens its season in ten days against Bowling Green on September 2nd at 8p.m.ET, and the question of who will take the first snap behind center remains unanswered.

Tennessee's weekly slate of practices will be closed to the media, but Josh Heupel met with the media today and remained firm that the Vols do not have a starter at the quarterback position?

"No decisions have been made," Heupel said about the position battle. "Those guys continue to compete and be great. We will see where we are at here at the end of this week."

Tennessee has worked various rotations during open practice and during closed scrimmages, but according to Heupel, the Vols are still looking for someone to separate from the rest of the pack.

"I said it in the beginning, once we have a guy that has earned it and proven it in some respect, not just to the staff but to his teammates, then you are able to announce a guy," Heupel said. "I think our football team has great trust in all three of those guys in the way they have gotten better and competed. When we are ready to name a guy, we will."

Despite not being ready to name a guy, Heupel remains pleased with how each quarterback has adjusted to what they have thrown at them since arriving and starting to install their scheme.

"The quarterback group as a collective group has spent a ton of time really refining what were are doing," Heupel added.

Buzz has remained around Joe Milton at the position, however, one source has indicated that each guy in this room has continued to do things well and make this competition continue.

It remains unclear if the media will have another opportunity to see Tennessee on the practice field before Bowling Green, so we will see if Josh Heupel and Tennessee make an announcement within the coming week or keep it a guessing game until the end.