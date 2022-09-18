Heupel, Vols 'Trust' in Hyatt Key to Early Season Success

Every time Jalin Hyatt makes his way to the sidelines after a big play or score, he is greeted by Kelsey Pope for a celebration between the two. Last night, the player-coach duo had plenty of opportunities as Hyatt caught all five of his targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns. The stat line made him the statistical leader in receptions, touchdowns and receiving yards for the Vols.

Hyatt is off to the best start of his career, and it comes after a 2021 season that did not live up to his expectations and an off-season of tireless work to get to this point. The reason the talented receiver heads to his receivers coach isn't because of the success he has experienced over the last three weeks; it is because Pope, even when he wasn't the wide receivers coach, was there for Hyatt when he was at a low point.

"I go straight to Pope because he was there last year when I was struggling and didn't think things were going right," Hyatt said of this on Saturday night. "When he was here as as an analyst, he was always there as an analyst trying to help me get my confidence back and helping me with my game. I am really grateful for that guy. Coach Pope, I think he is the best receivers coach in the country. Anybody, as far as recruits, if you want to come to a program where you will get the ball, spread it out, then this is the place for you. Coach Pope, like I said, he did a lot for. I was just trying to go to him because all of the hard work he has done for me is starting to pay off."

While the work for both is paying off, for Hyatt, he just wants to stay the course as the Vols push forward to SEC play.

"I just want to continue to just keep my head down and continue working. Obviously, there’s always something you can improve on. It was a great game, but we’re on to the next one. That’s out mindset.”

Through three games, Hyatt has 18 catches for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Going into game four of this season, Hyatt has already exceeded his career high in touchdowns in a campaign. He is two receptions away from matching his career high in receptions in a season and just 9 yards away from topping his previous best receiving mark.

Hyatt's significant success come in large part due to the trust the Tennessee staff has in him.

“No shortcuts. Guy that wanted to be great a year ago. And then worked to be great this entire offseason," Heupel said of Hyatt's start to the 2022 campaign. "Confident. Understands. I trust him. Our coaching staff trusts him. If telling us something he sees on the field, you can take it to the bank. He understands what we’re doing. And then he’s made a bunch of big-time plays. His best football is still out there and he’s going to keep chasing it. But really proud of him, the way he played tonight.”

SEC play is up next, and while Hyatt believes the Vols improved on Saturday night, he knows it is time to go to work.

"We took some steps to improve. There’s always something you can improve on. We just have to continue to playour game, play the Tennessee game, just continue doing what we can do on offense and just let everything playout. If we just keep staying focused on our preparation as far as the week, just get ready for Florida, that’s ourmindset now. That’s our game mentality.We feel great. We are 3-0, but it is time to go to work now.”

featured image via Saul Young-Knoxville News Sentinel