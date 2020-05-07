Volunteer Country
Tennessee Makes Impression on Fast-Rising Defensive Tackle with Latest Offer

Dale Dowden

Tennessee extended an offer to a 2022 defensive lineman from North Carolina.

Santana Hopper, a 6-foot-3 280-pound prospect from Shelby High School in North Carolina has just now seen his recruitment begin to pick up.

Tennessee gave Hopper his first SEC offer and second offer overall. Since then; South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan State, and North Carolina have all joined the mix for the talented prospect from the Tar-Heel State.

With the recruiting process still fresh for Hopper, he says, "it feels great" in response to the college coaches recognizing him and seeing his potential.

While only playing two seasons, Hopper knows there is much to be improved on. Hopper takes pride in being a true student-athlete as he mentions he has to work just as hard in the class as he does on the field and expects to reach his goals with hard work and a great support system around him. "My growth" is what the 2022 prospect hopes that many coaches will take notice of.

As the offers begin to come in, many are curious to the defensive lineman's play-style. Hopper describes himself as, "an aggressive player" knowing he has to out man the guy in front of him and disrupt the play. "I have to be aggressive," he added. 

Coach Pruitt and Coach Ansley reached out to Hopper's high school coaches, which Hopper credits Coach Webber for his work on his film, which seems to be gaining attention from many. Pruitt and Ansley spoke with Hopper's coaches and soon after offered.

"We always talk about grades first, and I like that because it makes me feel like they care about my future and not just my athletic abilities. Then we talked about my family goals, work outs, my size, and then they extended me an offer."

Hopper was 'happy' and 'appreciative' of the extended offer from the Vols. Hopper added, "Those words changed my life in a way. I have more goals to work towards now as far as becoming a better person and student-athlete."

The 2022 prospect does have a cousin (Tyneil Hopper) who plays TE at North Carolina. That may be something to keep an eye on as the process continues as schools battle for the services of the talented sophomore.

Hopper has yet been able to visit Tennessee due to the Covid-19 issues. Does the North Carolina product have plans to visit after everything is cleared? "I absolutely do, as well as the other schools that have offered me too."

Hopper is not yet rated, but as his stock continues to rise, he has the makings of being a national prospect. 

