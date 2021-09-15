How Tennessee's 2021 Opponents Fared in Week 2

A look at past and future opponents on the Vols' schedule and how they did in Week 2

Coming into the 2021 season, the Tennessee Volunteers were projected to have the 21st toughest schedule in college football. Each week we will look at how the Vols opponents fared and where their record stands. Note- Tennessee's bye week is week 9.

Week 1 Opponent Bowling Green

Bowling Green lost a hard fought game to one of Tennessee's future opponents, South Alabama, 22-19. This is a good indication for the Vols week 12 matchup

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

Pitt defeated Tennessee 41-34 in Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Week 3 Opponent Tennessee Tech

Another tough week for Tennessee's current opponent as the Golden Eagles dropped to 0-2 on the season following a 26-0 defeat by Furman.

Week 4 Opponent Florida

Florida beat a bad South Florida team 42-20, but the Gators still have quarterback issues as Anthony Richardson has quickly won over the Gainesville faithful. Dan Mullen has a big decision on his hands with his team kicking off conference play against Alabama on Saturday.

Week 5 Opponent Missouri

Missouri looked drastically improved after a slow start in week 1, but it was still not enough to go on the road and beat Kentucky in Lexington. The Wildcats prevailed in a 35-28 contest.

Week 6 Opponent South Carolina

After falling behind 14-0, South Carolina pulled off the comeback against Eastern Carolina, winning 17-14 on a last second field goal. Shane Beamer has improved to 2-0 to start his tenure in Columbia.

Week 7 Opponent Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin was back on the sidelines, but the Rebels had a tuneup game with Austin Peay. The offense lit up the scoreboard to the tune of 54 points en route to a 54-17 victory.

Week 8 Opponent Alabama

A surprisingly slow start for the defending champions at home against Mercer quickly turned into a 48-14 trouncing. Alabama had issues protecting Bryce Young early in this one, and while it is just week 2, that is something Nick Saban will look to correct in a hurry before heading to Gainesville this week.

Week 10 Opponent Kentucky

Kentucky survived a late scare from Missouri, and the Wildcats continued to look efficient on the offensive side of the all with Will Levis at quarterback. The running attack is potent, and they are physical in all phases. Mark Stoops team looks well on its way to a 4-0 start if they handle business against South Carolina in two weeks.

Week 11 Opponent Georgia

Coming off a major victory against Clemson, Georgia did not have a let down against UAB, despite J.T. Daniels being on the sideline and Stetson Bennett earning the start at quarterback. Georgia trounced the Blazers 56-7

Week 12 Opponent South Alabama

The Jaguars defeated Tennessee's week one opponent, Bowling Green, 22-19. The road victory helped them improve to 2-0 on the season as they continue to build confidence with veteran signal-caller Jake Bentley behind center.

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt was stunned by ETSU on week one, and it looked like Colorado State was fixing to put an early nail in the coffin of Clark Lea's season, but they overcame a 14-0 deficit to prevail 24-21

Overall Opponent Performance: 9-3